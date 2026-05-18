Samuels: Domestic incidents taking a toll on St James murder tally

Senior Superintendent of Police Eron Samuels, the commanding officer for the St James Police Division, says domestic disputes remain a major contributing factor to murders in the parish, referencing the 26 murders recorded this year, which is three more than for the comparative period last year.

Speaking during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), Samuels said that at least 11 of the 26 recorded murders in St James have been linked to domestic disputes, some of which stem from quarrels over land and other properties.

“We are currently at 11 interpersonal incidents, plus we have eight gang-related murders and seven criminal incidents of murder, and some of those that are classified under gangs are really stemming from interpersonal incidents, and they use gangsters to commit these offences,” he said.

“A large number of women are being targeted in these incidents, and land disputes are featured among a couple of them.

“We are grateful that we are seeing a decline in gang-related murders, but the domestic incidents are really taking a toll on us. If we have the community coming forward to help us identify where there are major issues…. I believe this can help us.”

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has so far recorded a total of 192 murders across the island up to May 9, with St James’ 26 murders marking it as the most murderous police division to date.

St James has also recorded an increase in break-ins with 41 such reports to date, which is 10 more than the same period in 2025. There have been 14 robberies, the same over the similar period last year. However, there has been a decrease in shootings, with 17 recorded so far compared to 23 last year.

Samuels suggested that justices of the peace (JPs) and political representatives in St James should become more involved in their communities and be ready to mediate potential conflicts, thereby reducing incidents of interpersonal violence.

“I have to sit on the committee that selects and interviews the JPs for the parish, and one of the things that we look for is involvement in community activities. Now, with domestic violence being an issue, I am calling on persons who are JPs to get involved, because sometimes it is about having somebody sitting down with you, who you believe to be a reasonable person, and persons see JPs as being reasonable persons,” said Samuels.

“If we can get all the JPs within the parish to act as mediators, along with the political representatives who persons look to for leadership, and not taking sides, let us see if we can push that out and form an alliance, right across the parish, of persons who can step in the gap early to get some of these matters done,” he added.

Meanwhile, several StJMC councillors are calling for police youth clubs to be established in schools across St James, saying the clubs will allow students to engage with the police and reduce their chances of falling into crime.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com