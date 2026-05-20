CXC introduces ‘bite-sized’ math certification

Dinthill Technical High is among a handful of regional schools piloting a new Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) qualification.

The Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC) breaks subjects into smaller, modular units, allowing pupils to progress at their own pace.

At Dinthill, the pilot has begun with CTEC Mathematics Module One, recently observed by CXC officials at the St Catherine campus.

Dr Eduardo Ali, CXC’s pro‑registrar and deputy chief executive officer, said the scheme is designed to lift performance by offering a more flexible route to certification.

“People want flexibility, they want options. They want to be able to have pathways to cater to their needs,” he said.

Ali explained that the mathematics syllabus has been divided into three “bite-sized” qualifications, allowing students to complete sections in stages rather than sit a single comprehensive examination.

He said the three-module structure enables students to tackle smaller portions of the examination at different points, increasing their chances of improving overall performance.

Ali added that the pilot is intended to provide CXC with direct feedback from schools on implementation and student preparedness.

Teams from the council are simultaneously engaging schools in Jamaica and Barbados to gather data on teaching and assessment processes.

“We have decided that, given that we are piloting the project, we will meet with random schools to interview and get a sense from them as to how the exam has been prepared for and what is actually happening in the context of the examination,” he stated.

The CXC official pointed to years of declining performance in mathematics and English language as key reasons for introducing the modular approach.

He said the decline worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, when many students experienced learning loss during the shift to online instruction.

Ali noted that gaps in learning, reduced classroom interaction, and challenges adapting to virtual education affected students’ ability to acquire essential skills.

ACHIEVING ACCEPTABLE GRADES

He expressed hope that students who previously failed the traditional CSEC mathematics examination could now achieve passing or acceptable grades through the modular format.

The pilot is being offered at no cost through a collaboration with regional ministries of education. While fees are attached to the modules, Ali said the total cost of completing all three is equivalent to sitting the traditional CSEC mathematics examination.

He noted that feedback from students at Dinthill Technical High has been encouraging, with many expressing enthusiasm for the flexible structure and the prospect of improved outcomes.

Ali added that CXC is engaging employers across the region to ensure the CTEC qualification is recognised for employment.

Principal Anthony Garwood welcomed the initiative, describing it as a positive step towards improving student success in mathematics.

He said the subject has long posed challenges for students and educators, and the modular approach could help shift negative perceptions and improve outcomes.

“If you do it the same way, you get the same result. Therefore, this change and this bite-sized chunking of the math curriculum should see improvement in our math grades,” Garwood said.

He added that students appear enthusiastic about the new system, with parents also expressing support.

Head of the Mathematics Department, Petrona Hemans-Mighty, said teachers readily embraced the modular concept when it was introduced.

She noted that the approach allows educators to better align students with the level of assessment they are ready to handle.

“We believe that you’re ready for module one, so you can do module one. You can do module one and two, you can do the entire paper,” she pointed out.

Hemans-Mighty added that some students have struggled to complete the full examination within the allotted time, but the modular option provides a more manageable, confidence-building pathway to success.