Liberty Business to establish headquarters in Montego Bay

WESTERN BUREAU:

Telecommunications company Liberty Business is “doubling down on Montego Bay” with plans afoot to establish headquarters in the western city.

“We are doubling down on Montego Bay, and we’re going to launch and open our own Liberty Business headquarters in Montego Bay,” said Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager of FLOW and Liberty Business Jamaica, during the official launch of Liberty Business in Jamaica at the White Witch, in Montego Bay, yesterday.

Price said the launch represented more than the introduction of a new brand, describing it as part of the company’s continued evolution alongside Jamaica’s growing digital economy. It will see millions of dollars being invested in strengthening Jamaica’s digital infrastructure following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Today is important for us because it represents more than the unveiling of a new brand. It marks the continued evolution of a company that has grown alongside Jamaica’s own digital journey for decades,” he said.

Reflecting on the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which impacted Jamaica six months ago, Price said it was “the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in this hemisphere” while noting that FLOW moved quickly to restore communication services across western Jamaica.

“I remember speaking to many of you over the airways, business owners, partners in the BPO industry and hospitality sectors, and giving you our commitment to have you up and running as quickly as possible,” said Price.

He disclosed that FLOW was “largely the only mobile network running in Montego Bay” in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane and explained that the company prioritised restoring mobile services before repairing transmission and fixed-line infrastructure.

“Being the largest provider in Jamaica means we carry both a privilege and a responsibility,” said Price. “Carrying the economy of Jamaica on our backs is both a privilege and a responsibility.”

Price further revealed that the company had already invested approximately US$85 million in restoration work and plans to spend another US$130 million on spectrum acquisition and physical infrastructure upgrades.

“It is a significant cost to the business but not a cost when we are investing in you, the Jamaican business community, and our people,” he said, highlighting the efforts to strengthen network resilience by introducing satellite backup systems, including Starlink-supported technology, at several mobile sites in St James.

“We’re also rapidly expanding our satellite capabilities, which are already facilitating greater connectivity in hard-to-reach and underserved areas, extending coverage, improving resilience and ensuring our customers can stay connected even in the most remote environments,” he said.

According to Price, customer demand for digital services has surged sharply since the hurricane.

“The traffic on our network has increased by almost 40 per cent, which shows you that we are making the pivot towards more digital services,” he said.

Price said 82 per cent of FLOW’s fixed-network customers have already been restored while work continues to reconnect the remaining customers.

“Some pockets remain, but we will not give up until every last one is restored,” he said. albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com

CAPTION:

Albert Ferguson photo

Stephen Pryce, vice president and general manager of FLOW and Liberty Business Jamaica.