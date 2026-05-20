St Elizabeth cops wearing body cameras in commercial centres

WESTERN BUREAU:

Superintendent Coleridge Minto, the commanding officer for the St Elizabeth Police Division, has confirmed that police personnel operating in key commercial districts in that parish are now equipped with body-worn cameras.

According to him, the move, which has been embraced by senior law-enforcement officials and civic leaders, has the potential to strengthen accountability, transparency, and public trust in policing.

Minto gave the confirmation during the recent monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (StEMC), revealing that the technology has already been deployed in several high-traffic areas across the parish.

“Chairman, the division now has body-worn cameras …. We have cameras now at Pedro, Lacovia, and Santa Cruz,” he said. “Santa Cruz has that level of engagement in a commercial space, and we are expecting that cameras will be used as per policy. Those are very recent additions to our inventory, and we will continue to ensure that they are deployed and used appropriately.”

Black River Mayor Richard Solomon, who is also chairman of the StEMC, said the initiative is most welcomed as it comes at a time when there has been growing public debate surrounding police conduct and accountability.

“We are truly appreciative of this initiative because we have been hearing discussions in the public domain about it, and I hope that they will be useful in terms of helping to reduce complaints against the police,” Solomon said.

Body-worn cameras have increasingly become a major feature of modern policing worldwide, with supporters arguing that the devices help to improve professionalism, provide evidence during investigations, and protect both civilians and officers during confrontations.

In the island, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has, over the years, been moving towards greater use of technology in crime fighting and public-order management. The force has faced ongoing scrutiny from human rights groups and citizens over allegations of excessive force and misconduct, particularly during operations in volatile communities.

Advocates for body-worn cameras argue that recorded interactions can help to independently verify incidents involving the police while also discouraging aggressive behaviour from both officers and members of the public. Critics, however, have cautioned that the effectiveness of the devices depends heavily on clear operational policies, proper oversight, and consistent use.

The St Elizabeth Police Division’s latest acquisition forms part of broader efforts to modernise policing operations in the parish, particularly in busy commercial centres, where the police routinely interact with vendors, motorists, business operators, and commuters.

Santa Cruz, one of the parish’s busiest towns, in recent years, has experienced growing commercial activity and increased traffic congestion, leading to a heavier police presence in the area, a situation that has also impacted expanded townships such as Lacovia and Pedro Plains, which are also important economic zones. Police officials have indicated that the cameras will continue to be rolled out and monitored in keeping with established policy guidelines.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com