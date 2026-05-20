Reggae Jammin math marathon delivers confidence boost before exams

Calculators clicked. Questions flew across classrooms. And somewhere between a quadratic equation and a problem set, something shifted.

For more than 90 high school students gathered at the University of the West Indies Mona campus on a recent Saturday, what began as a simple tutoring session became something far more meaningful.

The Reggae Jammin Mathematics Marathon was designed with one aim: get students examination-ready.

With major exams on the horizon, the full-day initiative offered guided tutoring sessions, interactive problem-solving activities and direct, practical support in an environment where students felt encouraged rather than overwhelmed.

“At Reggae Jammin, we believe in supporting young people both inside and outside of the classroom. The Mathematics Marathon was more than just a tutoring session; It was an opportunity to encourage students, build confidence, and remind them that they are capable of achieving great things. We are proud to play a role in empowering the next generation through education,” said Navron Henry, brand manager for Reggae Jammin.

Running the sessions was Demar Hemley, a mathematics tutor with more than a decade of experience and the founder of Hemley’s Tutoring, launched in 2021 with a vision of expanding academic support across the Caribbean.

“I always do marathons before major exams, so when Reggae Jammin contacted me, I immediately said yes because this would help students on a wider scale. The students were excited and encouraged throughout the day, and they willingly participated in the sessions. By the end of the marathon, you could see their confidence growing as they gained a better understanding of the areas they were struggling with,” said Hemley.

That confidence was visible to parents, too.

“It’s exam time, so practice, revision, and clarity sessions are extremely helpful at this point,” said Wesley Burger, whose daughter attends Wolmer’s Girls’ School and is currently in fifth form.

“The best part of the experience for me was knowing that the sponsors, Reggae Jammin, took the time to care,” Burger added.

Burger said he would not only support future Mathematics Marathon initiatives, but actively recommend the programme to other parents and students.

The Reggae Jammin Mathematics Marathon is part of the brand’s continued efforts to support Jamaican youth through education and community engagement.