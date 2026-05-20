REPORT CLASH - Untabled IC probe findings on FLA spark heated parliamentary standoff

Arguing that the Integrity Commission’s report into allegations of corruption and impropriety at the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is being suppressed by the Parliament, Opposition Leader Mark Golding warned that this action was a strike against the country’s democracy and also good governance.

Golding remarks came last evening before members of the Opposition walked out of Parliament after acting speaker of the House Heroy Clarke refused to allow Westmoreland Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell to ask questions regarding the non-tabling of the, which was sent to Parliament on March 30, this year.

“The whole purpose and objective of the Integrity Commission Act is thwarted and undermined if the investigative work of the IC, culminating in a report sent to Parliament, is not tabled on a timely basis. This is affecting the democracy of the country, its governance, and the public has a right to see it and we demand that it be tabled today,” Golding declared.

The Parliament tabled four reports on civil servants who breached provisions of the Integrity Commission Act (ICA), but not the FLA report sent about seven weeks ago.

Leader of Government Business Floyd Green dismissed assertions by Golding that the Parliament was suppressing the FLA report.

“There is absolutely no suppression. There is absolutely no undermining and there is absolutely no infringement on our democracy,” he declared.

Referencing the Ian Hayles matter in 2017, Green said the then Office of the Contractor General’s report was not tabled by Parliament as the matter was brought before the court.

However, in that matter, the court had granted an injunction to Hayles to block the Parliament from tabling the report.

Defending the Parliament’s position to hold the report, Green pointed to Standing Order 6 G(5) indicating that the tabling of the report would “prejudice” the matter that was before the court.

He also referenced Standing Order 35(2) indicating that any matter on which a judicial decision is pending the Parliament should not treat with the matter because it could prejudice the case.

However, Golding argued that in the Hayles matter, the court said that the Hayles report or any other document in Parliament was a matter that is immune from any kind of jurisdiction of the court.

“And there is no court order and there could not properly be any court order affecting the tabling of this report,” he added.

“We are sure that this report contains very serious matters that the public, the Opposition, the media have a right to see … and yet we see it being suppressed by the delay in tabling it. That is untenable,” Golding insisted.

He demanded that the report be tabled.

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