Gov’t honours former State Minister and MP Leslie Campbell with official funeral

Former State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and former Member of Parliament, Leslie Campbell, has been accorded an official funeral by the Government.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the move is in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation and his contribution to public life.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20.

Campbell died on Sunday, May 3, at the age of 67, following a period of illness.

OPM said Campbell dedicated his professional and political life to national development and the advancement of the Jamaican people.

A respected attorney-at-law and public servant, he served in several senior roles, including Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Member of Parliament for North East St Catherine, Senator, Chairman of the Sports Development Foundation, and Deputy Treasurer of the Jamaica Labour Party.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said Campbell’s contribution to Jamaica reflected a deep commitment to service and country.

“Leslie Campbell served Jamaica with humility, professionalism, and dedication throughout his years in public life. He made a meaningful contribution to national development, particularly through his work in Parliament, foreign affairs, and Diaspora engagement, and will be remembered as a committed and principled leader,” Holness said.

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