St Catherine prisoner has case to answer in fellow inmate’s fatal stabbing, court rules

An inmate charged for the alleged fatal stabbing of a fellow prisoner at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre last year has been told that he has a case to answer.

Appolos Atkinson, an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, where Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne ruled that a prima facie case had been established against him on the charge of murder.

Atkinson was further remanded and the case was transferred to the St Catherine Circuit Court, which has been set for June 19.

The charge relates to the death of 32-year-old inmate Jermaine Rogers.

Allegations are about 2:55 p.m. on January 17, 2025, both men were in custody at the correctional facility when correctional officers heard a commotion.

Checks were made and Rogers was reportedly found suffering from multiple bodily wounds and bleeding profusely.

He was taken to the nearby Spanish Town Hospital, where he later died.

Atkinson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and formally charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators.

He is represented by attorney-at-law Abina Morris.

- Rasbert Turner

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