Man charged with raping 17-y-o granted $800,000 bail

A man who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl was granted $800,000 bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Attorney Davion Vassell made the successful bail application on his client's behalf before Acting Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

The accused was given a fingerprint order and told to surrender his travel documents.

He is set to reappear in court on September 8 when the matter will again be mentioned.

It is alleged that in early May, the accused employed the complainant to work and later took her to his home and fell asleep.

Later he discovered that $400,000 was missing from his home and he was unable to contact the complainant.

He reportedly posted her picture on social media, and later reported the alleged larceny.

However, the complainant accused him of rape and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

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