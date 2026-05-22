St George’s College celebrates 176 years 

For 176 years, St George’s College has been one of Jamaica’s most respected schools, shaping generations of students through academic excellence, discipline, leadership, and service.

This year’s St George’s Week again transformed the North Street campus into a vivid display of school pride and achievement, as students, staff and alumni gathered to celebrate the institution’s long-standing legacy.

Held each year around April 23, the Feast of St George, the week has become a central tradition, showcasing achievement while reinforcing the values that define the Georgian spirit. A packed programme of competitions, lectures, sports, expos and devotional exercises highlighted the breadth of talent across the school community.

Principal Margaret Campbell said the celebration is integral to the school’s identity.

“Each activity during the week is designed to celebrate aspects of the history, values and legacy of the school. The week starts with a communion breakfast hosted by the St George’s College alumni. During the week there are competitions among students, staff and alumni designed to showcase talents in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities,” she said.

This year’s theme, ‘Built On Integrity, Bound For Greatness’, was chosen to confront what the school sees as growing negative influences on young people.

“The theme confronts negative subcultures in our society that influence students to get whatever they want by scamming, stealing, cheating, gambling, and other vices. It challenges the school community to be honest at all times, even when no one is watching, as a necessary quality of Georgian greatness,” Campbell said.

She added: “St George’s College maintains that integrity is a necessary characteristic for greatness, and that without it, no matter what you accomplish in life, you cannot truly be great.”

A highlight of the week is the PEP Rally, now a centrepiece of the celebrations. Safarah Danhi, the event’s organiser, described it as the emotional core of the week.

“The PEP Rally is one of the defining moments of St George’s Week,” Danhi said. “It brings together the entire school community… in one shared celebration of excellence, pride, and legacy.”

Once focused mainly on athletes, the rally now honours a wider range of achievements, including academic success and international representation. It also offers a rare moment to recognise students’ efforts publicly.

SCHOOL PRIDE

This year’s event drew alumni leaders from Jamaica and overseas chapters, adding to the atmosphere.

“The energy of the rally is unmatched,” Danhi said, noting the strong presence of students and old boys.

Another popular feature, Touch of Blue Day, saw students and staff express school pride through coordinated displays in the institution’s colours.

“Touch of Blue Day is one of the most visible expressions of school pride during St. George’s Week,” Danhi said, describing it as a unifying experience.

New additions included a student cook-off competition and an all-star football match, featuring public figures, alumni and students. The annual car show and concert proved especially popular, drawing strong turnout and enthusiasm.

Tradition remained central. The St George’s Day Parade, with cadets, bands, students and alumni, offered a disciplined and symbolic display of unity.

“The parade serves as a celebration of the school’s journey… reinforcing the values of discipline, excellence, brotherhood, and service,” Danhi said.

Beyond pageantry, the week serves a developmental role. Students take part in activities spanning debate, sports, media and the arts, while engaging with professionals and alumni.

“In the journey towards excellence, it is important to pause along the way to celebrate accomplishments,” Campbell said. “St George’s Week serves this important purpose, motivating students towards even greater levels of achievement.”

Danhi said the programme is designed to develop leadership, teamwork and creativity beyond the classroom.

The week also strengthens ties between generations. Alumni events and competitions alongside students reinforce lasting connections.

“These interactions help strengthen relationships across generations and reinforce the idea that once you become a Georgian, you remain connected to the institution for life,” Danhi said.

As the celebrations ended, both organisers and administrators said they hoped students would leave with a deeper sense of belonging.

“I hope students leave with a deeper appreciation for the legacy they are now a part of and the responsibility they carry in preserving and advancing it,” Danhi said.

Campbell was more succinct: “Pride in their school,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com