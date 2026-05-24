19-year-old killed in two-bike collision in St Ann

A motorcyclist was killed and another biker was injured in a collision along the Stepney main road in St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 19-year-old Leroy Daley, a labourer from Stepney district.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. Daley was riding a motorcycle along the roadway when, upon reaching a section of the roadway, he collided with another motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact extensively damaged both bikes and injured both riders.

The injured men were taken to hospital, where Daley was pronounced dead.

The rider of the other motorcycle was warned for prosecution.

The Alexandria police are investigating the incident.

- Rasbert Turner