INDECOM probing fatal police shooting in St Catherine

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man by the police during an alleged shoot-out in Crescent district, St Catherine on Monday.

The police said the deceased was dressed in a brown pullover shirt, was of brown complexion, about 5ft 10in tall, and sported a plaited hairstyle.

They report that about 5:00 a.m., the police conducted a targeted raid in Crescent in search of wanted persons.

Upon entering a premises, cops heard a sound coming from a parked vehicle that appeared to be abandoned, and checks were made, according to the police.

The police say the man was inside the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at the cops.

He was shot and injured and fell while clutching the weapon, the police reported.

The police say a Hi-Point pistol fitted with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition was seized.

The injured man was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

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