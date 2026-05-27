WESTERN BUREAU:

Hanover Custos Lennox Anderson-Jackson has labelled the observance of Labour Day as a powerful symbol of service, sacrifice, nation building, and community spirit, and he wants Jamaicans to treat it with the utmost seriousness and not just as another holiday.

On Monday, Anderson-Jackson participated in Labour Day activities at the Hopewell Police Station, where residents of the township and community groups gave the building a facelift. This included power-washing the exterior of the building, cleaning of the yard and the interior of the building, and effecting minor repairs, alongside the beautification of some areas.

According to Anderson-Jackson, Labour Day 2026 was a very important day for him, as he saw it as a day where the community works together for the betterment of all and not just a day of festivity.

“The day is a powerful symbol of service, sacrifice, nation building, and community spirit, so as cCustos of the great parish of Hanover, the day holds great significance for me,” he told The Gleaner. “The day’s activities remind us that the strength of our parish, and our nation is built not only by leaders in high offices, but also by the hard-working hands and dedicated hearts of ordinary Jamaicans.”

The energy and enthusiasm throughout the day reflected the 2026 Labour Day theme, ‘One People, One Purpose, In All Things Jamaica Wins’, as the spirit of volunteerism, community pride, and national development was very evident.

While many communities got much-needed attention, the primary focus was on the parish’s main project, the Mount Piece Community Centre, located in the Riverside division, where extensive refurbishing work was done, spearheaded by the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC).

With Hanover taking a battering from Hurricane Melissa last October, extensive work was done on several emergency shelters in the parish as the 2026 Atlantic Hhurricane Sseason looms. Among the community centres that received attention were those in Cauldwell, Claremont, Sandy Bay, Haughton Court Mountain, and Esher.

“Whether we clean the public spaces, repair community facilities, assist the elderly, support schools, plant trees or help vulnerable families, we demonstrate that nation building is everybody’s responsibility,” said Anderson-Jackson.

Inspector Perona Haughton, the officer in charge at the Hopewell Police Station, expressed appreciation for the work, noting that the police personnel stationed at the facility were proud to partner with the residents and community groups on the project.

“The efforts not only improve the physical appearance of the station, but also help to build stronger relationships between the police and the citizens we serve,” she said. “I want to really commend the volunteer groups and members of the community for participating and demonstrating the true power of teamwork and community partnership.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com