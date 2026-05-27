Fresh EU funds aim to speed digital reforms

Jamaica has received a second tranche of funding from the European Union (EU) to support its push towards a digital economy, bringing total disbursements under the Digital Jamaica programme to $613.5 million.

The programme, valued at $1.7 billion (€9.5 million) over 48 months, aims to expand access to information and communications technology (ICT), strengthen digital skills and support business transformation. It is delivered through a budget-support arrangement comprising three fixed and three variable tranches.

At a handover ceremony at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston on May 21, State Minister Zavia Mayne said the funds would help bolster Jamaica’s economic competitiveness and resilience.

“Through this programme, we are strengthening connectivity, expanding digital skills and supporting innovation across key sectors,” he affirmed.

The initiative supports the implementation of Jamaica’s National ICT Policy, with a focus on three areas: broadband connectivity, digital education, and the modernisation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the first component, public schools and places of safety are to receive upgraded broadband infrastructure, including wide-area networks and campus-wide Wi-Fi.

“This will help provide more reliable and affordable Internet access for students, teachers and vulnerable children across the island,” Mayne said.

The second component targets education, with digital competencies to be embedded in teacher-training programmes alongside expanded training for early-childhood and primary-school educators.

“These efforts are critical as we prepare our education system and workforce for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy,” he said.

The third component focuses on businesses, particularly smaller firms supported by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation.

“MSMEs will receive support and training to improve digitisation, digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies. This is essentially important for improving productivity, innovation and business competitiveness,” Mayne stated.

Taken together, the programme seeks to improve connectivity, build digital skills, and increase technology adoption across the economy, while broadening participation in digital activity.

Erja Askola, the EU’s ambassador to Jamaica, said the country was advancing steadily under the initiative and that the latest disbursement would accelerate reforms.

“This disbursement reflects the progress that has been achieved so far. But it also reflects our confidence — our confidence in Jamaica’s reforms, confidence in its institutions and confidence in its ambition to lead in [the] Caribbean digital space,” she said.

Askola added that Jamaica had played a leading role in the EU–Latin America–Caribbean Digital Alliance, contributing to discussions on artificial intelligence, data governance, e-governance and cybersecurity. She also praised the agencies responsible for implementing the programme.

The Digital Jamaica initiative spans several ministries, including those responsible for education, industry and telecommunications, and forms part of a broader effort to position the country as a digital hub in the Caribbean.