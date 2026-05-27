MoBay mayor calls for innovation beyond wage hikes 

WESTERN BUREAU:

Mayor of Montego Bay Richard Vernon has cautioned that wage increases alone will not be enough to secure Jamaica’s long-term economic future, arguing that productivity, innovation, and equitable access to opportunity must accompany higher salaries.

Speaking during the annual floral tribute in honour of National Hero Samuel Sharpe on Saturday, Vernon said that while the Government should be commended for adjusting the minimum wage amid inflationary pressures, the country must also focus on strengthening productivity and competitiveness.

“This is no small achievement. It reflects recognition that wages must keep pace with the cost of living if workers are to maintain dignity and stability,” Vernon said.

However, the mayor warned that increasing wages without corresponding improvements in efficiency and innovation could weaken the country’s economic resilience.

“History teaches us; wage adjustments alone cannot secure our future. They must be accompanied by productivity gains, innovation, and equitable access to opportunity,” he declared.

Vernon said Jamaica’s economy depends on a network of interconnected industries that must grow together if workers are to enjoy sustainable prosperity.

Describing Montego Bay as “the heartbeat of Jamaica’s tourism economy”, he pointed to the critical role played by tourism, transportation, construction, agriculture, entertainment, and the business process outsourcing sector.

“These sectors are not isolated. They are interconnected engines of growth. The prosperity of one strengthens the others, and together, they form the scaffolding of Jamaica’s resilience,” he said.

The mayor argued that workers and employers alike have a responsibility to improve standards and performance if Jamaica is to remain competitive globally.

“Higher wages, stronger protections, and expanded opportunities must be matched by efficiency, innovation, and excellence in service,” Vernon said.

“Jamaica’s competitiveness in a global economy depends on our ability to deliver quality consistently whether in hospitality, construction, transport, technology, or the public sector.”

Vernon also linked workers’ rights and economic justice to the legacy of Samuel Sharpe, noting that the national hero’s fight for freedom was rooted in the dignity of labour.

“Sharpe’s insistence on liberty was inseparable from his vision of dignity in labour. He understood that freedom without economic justice was incomplete,” Vernon said.

“His sacrifice laid the foundation for the rights we defend today, and his spirit calls us to ensure that every Jamaican worker has a fair stake in the prosperity of our land.”

Calling for national unity and shared responsibility, Vernon urged Jamaicans to combine workers’ rights with stronger productivity and purpose.

“Today, our task is to extend that dignity into every sector of our economy by uniting purpose with productivity, by coupling rights with responsibility,” he said. “We ensure that in all things, Jamaica truly wins.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com