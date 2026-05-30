Health Ministry urges public to limit exposure as Saharan dust affects Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is again urging Jamaicans to limit their exposure to Saharan dust currently affecting the island, warning that excessive exposure can trigger respiratory and other health problems.

In a health alert issued Saturday, the ministry said the dust particles can increase the risk of respiratory illnesses, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory infections and allergies.

The ministry also warned that exposure to the dust may cause skin and eye irritation and can affect water quality.

The Met Service has advised of hazy conditions throughout this week.

Persons with existing respiratory conditions, or those prone to such illnesses, were advised to stay indoors as much as possible, wear face masks, and protect their eyes and skin when outdoors.

The ministry further urged members of the public to wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their eyes, ensure harvested water is properly treated, and keep water used for drinking and food preparation covered.

Saharan dust is a massive, dry plume of sand and mineral particles lifted from the Sahara Desert and transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean by the prevailing trade winds.

It often reaches the Caribbean, the United States Gulf Coast, and even parts of Europe during the spring and summer.

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