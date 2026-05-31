Motorcyclist dies after collision with police vehicle in Clarendon

A 22-year-old welder was killed after his motorcycle collided with a police service vehicle in Clarendon on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Baker, a welder of Havana Heights, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Baker was riding a Zamco 200 motorcycle west along Muirhead Avenue in Denbigh, Clarendon.

The motorcycle was carrying a female pillion passenger and neither rider was reportedly wearing a protective helmet.

The police service vehicle, a 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, was reportedly positioned to facilitate stop-and-search operations.

Police said Baker suddenly began operating the motorcycle in an erratic manner, resulting in it colliding with the SUV.

Both occupants of the motorcycle sustained injuries and were taken to the May Pen Hospital, where Baker was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old woman was admitted in serious condition.

The Area Three Accident Reconstruction Unit processed the scene and the May Pen Traffic Department is investigating.

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