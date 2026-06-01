JMMB Group Labour Day projects focus on community renewal and hurricane recovery efforts

The JMMB Group marked Labour Day 2026 with community projects across Kingston and western Jamaica, bringing together team members and volunteers in an effort to restore spaces, support vulnerable communities and strengthen partnerships through meaningful action.

This year’s activities focused on two key areas: continued recovery support in western Jamaica through the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation’s Community Restart Project, and beautification efforts at the Jamaica Cancer Society in St. Andrew.

In Cottage Road, St. James, one of the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa, the foundation continued its long-term efforts by supporting families as they transition into newly repaired and constructed homes. As part of the Labour Day activities, the team distributed beds and essential furnishings, providing not just shelter, but comfort and a renewed sense of dignity for residents as they rebuild.

The outreach extended to Maryland, Hanover, where team members and volunteers from the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation worked alongside community members to paint homes constructed under the Community Restart Project. The activity added care and finishing touches to the homes, reinforcing a spirit of hope and renewal as families move forward.

In Kingston, JMMB team members partnered with the Jamaica Cancer Society to refresh the organisation’s compound, helping to create a more welcoming and supportive environment for patients, staff and visitors.

Collectively, the initiatives were a part of JMMB’s ongoing commitment to service, empathy and nation-building, demonstrating the power of volunteerism and partnership in driving sustainable community impact.