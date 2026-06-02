Crime down in Salt Spring as police cite community partnership

The Police say the community of Salt Spring in St James is continuing to see a significant decline in violent crime, with no murders or shootings recorded in the community since the start of 2026.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rodrick Reid, acting operations officer for the St James Police Division, said the improvement reflects years of sustained collaboration between residents and law enforcement in an area once considered unsafe.

He made the disclosure while addressing a town hall meeting organised by Project STAR at the Salt Spring New Testament Church, where updates on the project’s progress in the community were presented and allowed residents to provide feedback on areas for improvement.

“We’ve seen a significant reduction in crime recently, a change that many in the community have already noticed,” Reid said, noting that Salt Spring “was once known as an area where people were often afraid to go”, but that that perception is now shifting.

According to Reid, the community recorded two murders in 2025. “While two murders are still two too many, the progress made in 2025 was exceptional,” he said.

He urged residents to maintain their partnership with the police. “Since the start of 2026, there have been no murders and no shootings in Salt Spring,” Reid added. “This is incredibly encouraging.”

Reid also pointed to Project STAR’s investment in community development as a key factor supporting the gains. “When partners like these come together, we see the level of success that Salt Spring is currently experiencing,” he said.

He further credited the Salt Spring Community Development Committee (CDC) for helping to strengthen social cohesion and support crime-prevention efforts.

“I remember a time when the CDC and the police were at odds, but that is a thing of the past,” he said. “Today, the CDC members are our partners, and we work together for the benefit of Salt Spring.”

Project STAR Director Saffrey Brown said the initiative focuses on strengthening prevention and building trust at the community level.

“One of the key accomplishments has been [the] strengthening relationships between residents and local law enforcement,” Brown said. She added that programmes, such as sporting activities, peace-building initiatives and social support systems, are helping to steer residents, particularly the youth, towards positive pathways and away from crime.

Project STAR is a five-year social and economic transformation initiative targeting under-resourced communities affected by high levels of crime and violence. Salt Spring was selected in late 2023, with implementation beginning in 2024 through consultations and programmes focused on social protection, local economic development and community-led action.

Councillor for the Salt Spring Division, Gregory Harris, also praised the initiative, noting that its impact has been both visible and deeply felt across the community.

“Project STAR has changed not just the conditions in Salt Spring, but the mindset of our people,” Harris said. “By listening to residents and working alongside them, the project has broken down long-standing barriers between communities and built a level of trust and unity that we have not seen before. What we are witnessing now is a community coming together as one, and that is a powerful foundation for sustaining the reduction in crime.”