Cybersecurity skills shortage persists, says Fortinet

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the digital landscape, organisations worldwide face a persistent shortage of cybersecurity talent, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report.

The study, surveying more than 2,750 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers across 32 countries, finds that a lack of skilled professionals remains a leading cause of security breaches — even as firms increase spending on training, certifications and AI-powered tools.

“Cybersecurity is not simply a technical issue but a strategic business risk,” said Dr Carl Windsor, Fortinet’s chief information security officer. “While boards generally recognise the importance of cybersecurity, more investment is needed to address key issues such as rapidly accelerating AI risks and the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage. Addressing these issues is critical to business resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The stakes are rising. Eighty-six per cent of respondents reported at least one cyber breach in the past year; more than half said losses exceeded US$1 million. For the third consecutive year, a shortage of skills ranked among the primary causes.

Firms are also struggling to hire. More than half of respondents cited senior-level expertise as their most pressing need, yet nearly half reported difficulty securing approval to expand cybersecurity teams.

AI is both a boon and threat. Some 91 per cent of organisations are using or experimenting with AI-driven security tools, with many reporting improved efficiency. Yet the technology also arms cybercriminals, enabling attacks of greater scale and sophistication.

Governance is lagging. Only half of respondents believe their boards fully grasp the risks associated with employees’ use of AI, while nearly two-thirds expect growing demand for dedicated AI oversight roles within cybersecurity teams over the next three years.

To plug the gap, employers are investing in talent pipelines.

Ninety-two per cent said they are willing to fund cybersecurity certifications — up from the previous year — while expanding internships, apprenticeships and academic partnerships.

Even so, AI is creating new shortages. Sixty per cent of respondents reported difficulty recruiting professionals with expertise spanning both AI and cybersecurity. In response, organisations are prioritising targeted upskilling in areas such as securing AI systems, automation and AI governance.

Fortinet argues that closing the skills gap will require a coordinated approach combining education, professional certification and advanced security tools. Through its Training Institute, the firm is expanding access to cybersecurity education as part of a broader push to strengthen resilience and prepare the next generation of professionals.