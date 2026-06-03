J’ca elected to OAS women’s executive committee

Jamaica has been elected to the executive committee of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM), securing a prominent role in shaping regional gender policy over the next three years.

The appointment, covering the 2026 to 2029 term, was confirmed at the commission’s 40th Assembly of Delegates, held last week at the headquarters of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC.

The assembly brought together ministers and senior officials responsible for women’s affairs, along with diplomats, development agencies, and policy specialists. Held under the theme “Women’s Economic Rights in the Americas”, discussions focused on expanding women’s access to economic opportunities, strengthening financial independence, and ensuring fuller participation in regional development.

Jamaica was one of five countries chosen for the committee, which steers the commission’s strategic direction and programme priorities.

According to officials, Jamaica received the highest number of votes among those selected, signalling strong backing from member states. The country will be represented on the committee by Sharon Cobourn Robinson, principal director for gender affairs in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Jamaica is expected to utilise its position to advocate for inclusive approaches to gender equality, with an emphasis on economic, social, and political empowerment.

In welcoming the appointment, the Government said it looked forward to working closely with other member states and regional partners to advance the commission’s objectives and strengthen cooperation on women’s rights.

The election follows a separate recognition of Jamaica’s contributions to gender affairs. Last week, the OAS unveiled a portrait of the late Princess May Lawes in its Hall of Heroes and Heroines, acknowledging her role in advancing women’s rights and social development in Jamaica and across the hemisphere.

Lawes served with served as a member of parliament, a parliamentary secretary, chair of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation and as the first Caribbean president of the Inter-American Commission of Women.