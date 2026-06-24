D&G Foundation launches $1.5m book grant for tertiary students

The Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation has launched a $1.5-million book grant programme aimed at helping tertiary students purchase essential textbooks and academic materials.

Applications are now open for the initiative, which will award 10 book grants to students enrolled at accredited tertiary institutions across Jamaica.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for social mobility and national progress. When we invest in students, we are investing in future leaders, innovators and changemakers who will help shape Jamaica’s development. Through this programme, we want to help students stay focused on their goals and remove some of the practical pressures that can stand in the way of success,” said Dianne Ashton-Smith, director of the D&G Foundation.

She added: “Today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, educators, innovators and business leaders. By supporting them at this stage of their journey, we are helping to build the confidence, capability and resilience they will need to thrive.”

Eligible students are invited to submit applications to dangfoundation@heineken.com by June 30, with successful applicants to be notified following the review process.