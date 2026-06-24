‘Daddy and Me’ - Ocho Rios Primary engages fathers in bonding activities

It is not on the curriculum, but Daddy and Me Day, held last Friday at Ocho Rios Primary School, would have served to strengthen the bonds between students and their fathers ahead of Father’s Day.

The event, organised by the Guidance Counselling Unit at the school, drew 130 fathers and father figures who responded to the school’s invitation to take part in a day of engagement, encouragement and meaningful bonding with their children.

The day, which was branded a success, began with inspirational and informative presentations from representatives of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), health professionals from the Ocho Rios Health Centre, the school’s principal, Suzette Barnes Wilson, and members of the Guidance Department.

Fathers received valuable guidance on maintaining healthy lifestyles, strengthening family relationships, and embracing their vital role in the lives of their children. The presentations also encouraged fathers to continue being positive role models and active participants in their children’s development.

Participants were welcomed in style and treated to a hearty breakfast before engaging in a variety of activities throughout the day. These included football matches, a lively domino tournament, balloon-drawing activities, interactive games, and special ‘Daddy and Me’ photo booths that captured treasured memories.

The fathers showed their enthusiasm by actively participating in the day’s activities.

“Ocho Rios Primary School was delighted to welcome such a large turnout of fathers and father figures,” a school representative said.

“Attendees left with renewed purpose and a sense of pride, providing hope and reassurance that Jamaica continues to be blessed with dedicated fathers who are committed to supporting, nurturing, and guiding their children.”

“We salute all the fathers of Ocho Rios Primary School and thank them for making Daddy and Me Day 2026 a memorable and meaningful occasion.”