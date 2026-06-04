Court rejects husband’s bid for 80% share of family home

A man who wanted 80 per cent ownership of a family home he jointly shared with his wife was left disappointed after the Supreme Court ruled that the couple is entitled to equal shares of the property’s beneficial interest.

Justice Sonia Wint-Blair declared that Courtney Waul and his wife, Maureen Waul, each hold a one-half legal and beneficial interest in the St Catherine property, ordered that it be sold on the open market, and directed that the net proceeds be divided equally between them.

The judge also ordered Mr Waul to pay his wife $801,346.62 as his contribution towards maintenance, repairs and improvements she carried out on the jointly owned property.

The dispute centred on a house in Eltham View in Spanish Town, which the couple acquired during their marriage and occupied as their family home from 1990 while raising their three children.

Mrs Waul filed a claim in September 2023 seeking severance of the joint tenancy, the sale of the property, equal distribution of the proceeds and reimbursement for substantial expenditure on repairs and improvements she said she made to the home.

The court heard that she did so after she returned to Jamaica in 2022, and found the house in an "uninhabitable" condition. She alleged that her husband had converted the living room into a workspace and had failed to properly maintain the property.

Mrs Waul, who had worked overseas for much of the marriage, said she regularly sent money and supplies home to support the family. She also contended that she had to finance extensive repairs and improvements to the property during visits to Jamaica and after her return because of the poor state of the house.

Mr Waul, however, claimed that he was entitled to an 80 per cent beneficial interest in the property because he paid the deposit, serviced the mortgage and covered maintenance expenses over the years. He also pointed to the fact that he used a redundancy payment to fully discharge the mortgage.

Mrs Waul, however, contended that her overseas earnings, remittances and financial contributions to the household and property were equally significant.

In rejecting Mr Waul's claim, Justice Wint-Blair said there was no evidence to support a departure from the legal presumption that jointly owned property acquired during a marriage is held equally.

“The property was acquired in the joint names of the parties during the marriage. It was acquired and used as the family home. There is no express declaration of unequal beneficial ownership,” the judge said.

“There is no agreement, document, conversation, representation or course of dealing from which the Court may infer that the claimant was to hold only 20 per cent of the beneficial interest or any share less than one-half.”

The judge accepted that Mr Waul made substantial financial contributions towards the acquisition and upkeep of the property but found that those contributions, by themselves, did not establish a common intention that he should receive a greater share.

“The defendant’s financial contributions to the mortgage were substantial. They are accepted. However, they do not prove the common intention necessary to depart from the title,” she said.

“The claimant also contributed to the family economy and to the property. Her work overseas, remittances, household support, family contributions and later expenditure on the property are inconsistent with the suggestion that she held only a nominal or diminished interest.”

Justice Wint-Blair found that the evidence supported the conclusion that the parties had adopted a family arrangement under which Mrs Waul worked abroad while contributing financially to the household and property.

The court also considered Mrs Waul’s claim for reimbursement for repairs and improvements she undertook on the property. Receipts were submitted for expenditure on doors, tiles, plumbing, bathroom fixtures, cupboards, fencing, building materials and labour.

While Mr Waul challenged some of the works as cosmetic and argued that they were carried out without consultation, the judge found that he remained in occupation of the property and benefited from the improvements.

The court, however, disallowed a $220,000 claim for grill work after finding that Mr Waul had already installed the grills before the renovations were undertaken.

With proven expenditures totaling $1,602,693.23, the judge ordered Mr Waul to reimburse Mrs Waul half that sum.

In addition to ordering the sale of the property, Justice Wint-Blair, among her orders, gave instructions for the severance of the joint tenancy and authorised the Registrar of the Supreme Court to execute any documents necessary to complete the transaction should either party fail or refuse to do so.

Attorney- at-law Sediann Graham represented the wife, while Tameka Menzie defended the husband.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com