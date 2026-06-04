Death toll In Spanish Town gun attack rises to three

The death toll from Wednesday night's shooting along Corletts Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, has risen to three after another of the injured victims succumbed at hospital, police reports say.

Two of the victims have been identified as 27-year-old businessman Akeem Smith, from the community, and Barton Stewart.

The police have confirmed that a third male victim has also died but his identity is not immediately available.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., Smith and Stewart were among a group of people in the community when armed men opened fire, hitting several persons.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot and injured, reportedly while inside her home, while another man was chased and shot by one of the attackers.

All the victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Stewart was pronounced dead and the others admitted for treatment.

Two of the injured men later succumbed to their injuries, pushing the death toll to three.

The motive for the attack has not been established.

The police's Major Investigation Division has taken over the probe into the triple murder.

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