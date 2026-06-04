St Catherine man fined $100,000 or 60 days in ganja possession case

A St Catherine man has been fined a total of $100,000 or 60 days imprisonment in relation to the possession of approximately 11 pounds of ganja.

Sheldon Hines, who was sentenced in the St Catherine Parish on Thursday, had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, and dealing in ganja.

Sheldon Hines, who was sentenced in the St Catherine Parish on Thursday, had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, and dealing in ganja.

Parish Court Judge Roneiph Lawrence ordered him to pay $15,000 or face 30 days in prison for possession, and $85,000 or 30 days for dealing.

He ruled that the sentences are to run at the same time if the fines are not paid.

During the proceedings, Judge Lawrence told Hines that ganja is a controlled substance and cautioned that he could not lawfully be selling it for a living, as he had indicated.

The court heard that the matter stemmed from a police operation carried out Hines' premises in St Catherine.

During the search, police reportedly observed vegetable matter resembling ganja. Hines and a woman were arrested in connection with the discovery.

Following further investigation, both were charged with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja. However, the woman was later freed after the Crown offered no evidence against her.

The court was told that the charges against Hines related to the quantity of ganja allegedly found during the operation, which police said weighed approximately 11 pounds.

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