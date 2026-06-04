Updated | MID probing deadly Spanish Town gun attack

The police's Major Investigation Division has taken over the probe into Wednesday night's deadly gun attack on Corletts Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Four people were shot, two fatally.

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old businessman Akeem Smith, from the community, and Barton Stewart.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., Smith and Stewart were among a group of people in the community when armed men opened fire, hitting several persons.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot and injured, reportedly while inside her home, while another man was chased and shot by one of the attackers.

All the victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Stewart was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

A motive for the attack has not been established.

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Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that a third person had died.