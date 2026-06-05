Courtyard by Marriott unveils sophisticated new look 

In Kingston’s business district, the refurbished Courtyard by Marriott is staking out a sharper role. With a redesigned lobby, restaurant and bar — now branded the ‘Kitchen and Bar’ Restaurant — the hotel aims to remain a leading business address while doubling as a social draw for locals and visitors.

Since opening in 2015 at 1 Park Close, New Kingston, the property has catered to corporate travellers, diplomats and leisure guests. As Kingston has grown into a hub for commerce, culture and entertainment, the hotel has followed suit. According to Senior Sales Manager Romie Morris, the renovation is part of that shift.

“The renovation was inspired by our commitment to evolve with the needs of today’s traveller. We recognised the importance of creating spaces that are not only functional, but also inviting, modern, and reflective of Kingston’s vibrant energy,” Morris said.

The changes are evident on entry. The former segmented lobby has given way to an open, flexible space, filled with natural light and contemporary furnishings, softened by Caribbean accents. It is designed as much for informal meetings by day as for relaxed socialising at night. Improved connectivity and adaptable work areas reflect the blending of business and leisure.

“Our goal is to create a seamless, elevated experience where guests can work, relax, and socialise with ease. We want every touch point, from arrival to dining, to feel contemporary, comfortable, and intuitive,” he said.

Morris called the relaunch “a major milestone”, underscoring the property’s long-term ambitions. “It reinforces our commitment to excellence and strengthens our position, as we aim to always be the leading business hotel in Jamaica,” he said.

Dining has been overhauled. The restaurant, buffet and bar now offer a more streamlined, flexible layout, alongside expanded buffet options aimed at more interactive service.

“The enhancements allow us to better cater to growing demand for fresh, locally inspired cuisine, as well as healthier and more diverse dining options,” Morris noted.

The bar, meanwhile, is intended as a focal point. Redesigned with a lighter, more contemporary feel, it is pitched as both a business meeting spot and a social venue.

General Manager Lee-Ann Godfrey sees it as a bridge between the two.

“Its modern aesthetic and inviting atmosphere make it ideal for both professional networking and casual gatherings,” she said.

WIDER CONFIDENCE

Plans for themed evenings, signature cocktails and live entertainment are meant to mirror Kingston’s nightlife, drawing in a broader crowd. Yet the hotel’s core relationships remain central. For Godfrey, the renovation is also about reinforcing ties with long-standing corporate clients and partners.

“These relationships are fundamental to our success. Our corporate clients and partners play a key role in our growth, and tonight’s event is an opportunity to celebrate and strengthen those connections,” she said.

The investment comes as Kingston gathers pace as both a tourism and business destination. Godfrey argues that the refurbishment reflects wider confidence in that trajectory.

“This investment reflects strong confidence in Jamaica’s growing tourism and business travel markets. Kingston continues to emerge as a key destination, and we are proud to contribute to its development,” she said.

More changes are planned. Future phases will update meeting spaces, rework the poolside ‘The View’ restaurant and bar, and eventually refresh guest rooms. For now, the immediate response has been positive. “Guests have praised the modern design, improved comfort, and overall ambiance,” Godfrey said.