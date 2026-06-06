Hanover traffic boss wants to see better use of the road

Western Bureau:

Sergeant Darral Ellis, sub-officer in charge of traffic in Hanover, has expressed concern about the failure of road users to obey traffic regulations, which he says is a major contributor to road crashes in the parish, particularly fatal accidents.

“My biggest concern is that motorists are not adhering to requirements of the Road Traffic Act – the rules of the road – and it is that failure to comply with these laws why we are having those accidents,” said Ellis.

Addressing a recent community meeting in Hopewell, which was aimed at educating the residents about the Road Traffic Act, Ellis said that between January 1, 2026, and June 3, 2026, there were 10 fatal road accidents across the parish of Hanover, which resulted in 11 deaths.

“We have a number of motorcyclists involved in those accidents, but the majority of them (vivtims) were [from] motor vehicles,” he explained.

While not providing the supporting statistics, Ellis said that so far this year, there has been a reduction in motorcycle accidents compared to 2025.

Over recent months, Superintendent Andrew Nish, the police commander for Hanover; Oniel Henry, of the Hanover branch of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Hanover Division; and Shermaine Anderson-Gayle, the president of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, have made appeals to the Hanover Municipal Corporation, calling for rumble strips to be installed at known black spots – areas with frequent crashes.

Some of the black spots include the roadway approaching Round Hill Hotel, the Point roadway approaching the Grand Palladium Hotel, the Green Island main roadway, and the Orange Bay main roadway – all along the Montego Bay to Negril throughfare.

Ellis, however, was seemingly not convinced about how the ruble strips would help in reducing accidents.

“Those spaces are causes for concern, but when we look at the type of accidents that are occurring there, I don’t think that placing those rumble strips there would be the ideal solution to the problems,” he said. “What people need to do is comply with the rules of the road and reduce their speed while driving.”

Ellis also believes that continuous public education about the proper use of the roads, through the staging of community meetings and other means of public engagement, could prove quite helpful.

“Be your brother’s keeper, it makes no sense that you are dead right, so look out for each other along the roadways, and that is a subtle request within the laws of the land. Let us all return home safely,” he said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com