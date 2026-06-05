Three Jamaicans charged in major US drug case

Three Jamaicans are among 19 persons who have been arrested and charged in a major United States drug trafficking investigation targeting two alleged multi-state drug trafficking organisations.

They have been identified by the US Department of Justice as Rohan Lamante Broadie, also known as ‘Glama G’, 53; Marvin A. Taaff, 39; and Traci-Ann Simone Ward, 41.

US authorities said the defendants are accused of participating in conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors said the investigation focused on alleged drug trafficking operations spanning several states, including Maryland, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

The charges were announced on June 2 by the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia following a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple federal, state, and local agencies.

Pointing to two filed indictments, US authorities allege that two drug trafficking operations were selling large quantities of cocaine and cocaine base in Berkeley and Jefferson counties over two years.

It is further alleged that Jamaicans Broadie and Taaff, along with others, led one of the operations, which involved 15 defendants and used multiple residences to store and distribute drugs.

US authorities further allege that members of the group possessed firearms to support their trafficking activities and handled large amounts of cash in drug proceeds.

It is also being alleged that the other organisation worked together to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and quantities of cocaine base in and around Jefferson County, West Virginia.

US authorities reported that during the investigation, law enforcement searched multiple homes and storage units, seizing tens of thousands of dollars, cocaine, and luxury items believed to have been purchased with drug proceeds.

Meanwhile, court records show that Taaff has a previous federal drug trafficking conviction.

In 2016, he was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Federal authorities at the time described him as a leader of a drug trafficking organisation operating in Maryland.

The case remains before the courts.