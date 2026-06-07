Golding family earnings dip by more than $30m in 2024, IC report shows

The Integrity Commission (IC) has published a summary of the income, assets and liabilities of Opposition Leader Mark Golding, his spouse and children for 2024 in today’s edition of The Sunday Gleaner.

The declaration, which covers January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, was duly certified by the IC and was published in the Jamaica Gazette on May 26, 2026, as required by law.

The income and assets of Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness have remained uncertified since 2021.

The country’s single anti-corruption body has reported a sharp decrease in the total income of the Golding family to J$39.9 million in 2024 when compared with 2023’s earnings of J$70.7 million.

A breakdown of the total income for 2024 showed a salary of J$25.2 million, plus securities income of a little more than J$2 million. It also showed “other income” of J$12.6 million, which fell from J$36.9 million in 2023. The family also had US$279,007 in securities income in 2024, a reduction from the US$324,013 in 2023.

Under the current legislative regime, lawmakers, public officials earning J$12 million or more per annum, and other designated government workers are required to file annual statutory declarations with the IC.

In the case of the prime minister and opposition leader, the law says their declarations must be gazetted and published for the scrutiny of members of the public.

The total Jamaican assets of the Golding family dipped from J$165.6 million in 2023 when compared with J$142.1 million the following year.

The family’s Jamaican assets comprise securities amounting to J$113.8 million, a marginal increase over the J$111.2 million reported the previous year; savings accounts of J$654,589.99, declining from J$946,440.68 in 2023. Current accounts showed a balance of J$2.2 million, approximately J$1 million less than the sum recorded in 2023, and ‘other personal property’ was J$1.15 million.

Additionally, the Golding family had Jamaican assets, including receivables of J$7.5 million, automobiles valued at J$10.8 million, and cash value of life insurance in the sum of J$6 million.

At the same time, the total assets held in US-denominated currency by the Golding family amounted to US$908,907, representing a reduction when compared with US$995,874 in 2023.

The Golding’s US-dollar denominated assets comprise savings of US$76,245, securities amounting to US$379,667, real estate valuing US$140,000 [purchase price], automobiles US$86,572, current accounts US$3,459, and cash value of life insurance in the sum of US$222,953.

In terms of liabilities, Golding and his family have “other accounts payable” of J$2.7 million as well as US$6,890.

“The Integrity Commission hereby certifies that the statutory declaration submitted by the above named declarant has been examined. Based on the examination, which does not constitute an audit, it appears that the declaration has been duly completed in accordance with the provisions of the act,” the anti-corruption body noted.

Meanwhile, the IC had conducted an investigation to determine whether the prime minister owned assets disproportionate to his lawful earnings and whether he had made false statements in his statutory declarations, by way of omissions, which would be a breach of the law.

In September 2024, it referred its investigation report to the Financial Investigations Division (FID) and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) as further probe was necessary to resolve the question of illicit enrichment.

The commission said “there can be no finality” in the certification of Holness’ assets for 2019-2022 without further investigation.

IC Director of Investigation (DI) Kevon Stephenson made the referral to the FID and TAJ over concerns about the funding and operations of companies linked to the prime minister.

“The findings of the DI's investigation raise significant questions around the income-generating capacity of the referenced companies, relative to the funds which have been identified in their accounts,” the report said.

In February, The Sunday Gleaner reported that attorneys for the prime minister had requested an “update” from the FID about its investigation into his statutory declarations.

“Almost a year has elapsed since the reference of this report to your office and therefore, in the circumstances, I request that your office provide an update to my client and the Integrity Commission ... ,” the prime minister’s attorneys wrote in the August 2025 letter to head of the FID, Dennis Chung.

After confirming to The Sunday Gleaner that it received correspondence from attorneys representing Holness enquiring about a probe relating to their client, the FID said: “A written response was provided directing them to seek the relevant information from the Integrity Commission, as any investigative matters concerning their client rest with that body.”

In December 2024, the Supreme Court granted permission for the prime minister to pursue judicial review to invalidate two IC reports that questioned his statutory declarations and financial dealings.

However, the court rejected Holness’ bid to compel the IC to certify his 2022 and 2023 declarations or recommend exoneration.

editorial@gleanerjm.com