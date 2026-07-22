JCF addresses how bodyguards are assigned to public officials

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has moved to address how Close Protection Officers (CPOs), or bodyguards, are assigned to public officials following concerns raised in the public domain about the process.

In a statement on Tuesday, the JCF said that although the issue had been addressed previously, it considered it important to explain the procedure to ensure members of the public have an accurate understanding of how decisions relating to close protection are made.

The Force explained that Close Protection Officers are specially trained members assigned to the Protective Services Division (PSD), which is responsible for providing close protection to individuals whose office, duties or circumstances warrant that level of security.

According to the JCF, the assignment of a CPO is not automatic in every case.

It said certain constitutional and public offices attract close protection by virtue of the office itself.

However, where an individual does not automatically qualify, a comprehensive threat and risk assessment is conducted using a range of factors, the JCF said.

It added that the findings of that assessment are documented and used to determine whether close protection should be provided.

The JCF noted that serving Government ministers are assigned Close Protection Officers by virtue of the offices they hold and the responsibilities associated with their portfolios.

However, it said that in the case of Members of Parliament who previously served as Government ministers, the continuation of any close protection arrangement is determined through the established threat and risk assessment process.

The Force further stated that where an assessment finds that the level of risk no longer justifies dedicated close protection, alternative security measures may be considered where appropriate.

The JCF stressed that Close Protection Officers are not assigned arbitrarily, noting that the specialised nature of the role and the limited resources available require every assignment to be supported by a demonstrable security need.

It said the Force has a responsibility to ensure these finite resources are deployed where they are most needed.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting all Jamaicans, the JCF said decisions regarding close protection are guided by professional risk assessments, operational necessity and the responsible management of public resources, with the overriding objective of ensuring that the appropriate level of security is provided to those who require it most.

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