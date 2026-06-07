Heart disease still among Jamaica's biggest killers, warns cardiologist

WESTERN BUREAU:

Heart disease remains one of Jamaica's leading causes of death, and many of its victims may not realize they are at risk until it is too late.

That is the warning from interventional cardiologist Dr Victor Elliott, who says cardiovascular disease continues to exact a heavy toll on Jamaicans despite advances in treatment and prevention.

According to Elliott, while Ministry of Health data currently ranks cardiovascular disease behind diabetes as a cause of death, the two conditions are often closely linked.

"The problem with that data is that what tends to kill most diabetics is cardiovascular disease," he explained, noting that heart disease and stroke together continue to claim more lives than many cancers.

Cardiovascular disease encompasses a range of conditions, including heart attacks, strokes and circulatory disorders that can lead to amputations and other serious complications. Elliott said hypertension remains the number one risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke in Jamaica, with diabetes also playing a significant role.

He stressed that many heart attacks and strokes can be prevented through routine medical check-ups and proper management of underlying conditions.

"We advocate getting yourself checked, doing your annual physical, and monitoring your blood pressure, even if you don't have high blood pressure," Elliott said.

The cardiologist encouraged Jamaicans to maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, monitor cholesterol levels, and ensure that conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease are properly controlled.

He noted that symptoms of heart disease can include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, unusual fatigue and reduced exercise tolerance, all of which should prompt immediate medical attention.

Elliott also highlighted the strong link between cardiovascular disease and stroke, revealing that approximately 70 per cent of strokes are related to high blood pressure, while another 20 per cent are associated with an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

"The key thing is prevention and early detection," he said, adding that modern treatments can range from medication and lifestyle changes to minimally invasive procedures and surgery when necessary.

"For most people, the best place to start is by knowing your numbers and taking control of the risk factors before heart disease develops."

Elliott was one of a number of doctors who treated Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who did a triple by-pass surgery late last year.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com