‘I had no symptoms’ - Horace Chang reflects on mortality after open-heart surgery

WESTERN BUREAU:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace Dr Horace Chang had just completed another gruelling election campaign.

The veteran politician, known for his demanding schedule and relentless work ethic, felt well. There was no chest pain, no shortness of breath, and no warning signs that anything was seriously wrong.

Then a routine medical examination revealed a reality that would force one of Jamaica's most seasoned public figures to confront his own mortality.

Three blocked arteries. Open-heart surgery. And months of recovery.

"It was discovered through routine examinations," Chang told The Sunday Gleaner in a candid interview reflecting on the experience that temporarily removed him from public life.

"I had no shortness of breath, no chest pains, nothing of that sort."

For Chang, a medical doctor by training, the diagnosis came as both a surprise and a sobering reminder that serious illness can develop silently.

For more than a decade, he had maintained regular medical appointments following the discovery of minor cardiovascular concerns during routine testing. Every six months, he visited his cardiologist, Dr Claudene Lewis, in Montego Bay. That discipline may ultimately have saved his life.

Initially, doctors believed a blocked artery could be treated with a stent, a procedure that has become commonplace in modern cardiology. But further investigations revealed a far more serious problem.

"What appeared to be one blockage turned out not to be the only issue," Chang recalled. "In fact, I had three blocked arteries."

The news changed everything.

"The real moment came when Dr [Victor] Elliott said to me, 'This is not something that can be treated with angioplasty. You are going to need bypass surgery.'"

"That was the moment that reminded me of my mortality."

As both a physician and a patient, Chang understood exactly what lay ahead.

"I fully appreciate what open-heart surgery means," he said. "At that moment, you pause and look back."

Although he had the means and opportunity to seek treatment overseas, Chang said he never seriously considered leaving Jamaica.

"I could have gone to any institution in North America," he said. "But for major surgery, I felt more comfortable at the University Hospital."

He explained that undergoing such a major procedure close to family, friends and familiar surroundings provided a level of comfort that no overseas institution could match.

"When you wake up, your family understands where you are. Your friends can visit. The support system is there."

That support proved invaluable.

His wife Paulette temporarily relocated to Kingston to be by his side. His daughter Melissa assumed responsibility for managing communications, while his son and other relatives rallied around him.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, meanwhile, instructed Cabinet colleagues to give Chang the space needed to recover.

"The prime minister was always supportive," Chang said. "He advised my colleagues not to disturb me too much and to allow me to recover properly."

The surgery was successful, but recovery proved far more demanding than he anticipated.

Chang spent just over two weeks in hospital before beginning months of intensive rehabilitation.

"The most challenging part has been maintaining the discipline required for recovery," he told The Sunday Gleaner.

"You have to slow down, follow the rehabilitation programme, follow the breathing exercises and allow your body to heal."

Even now, months later, he continues aspects of that recovery programme.

The experience has also prompted deep reflection. Professionally, he said, it reinforced his belief in the importance of preventative healthcare and early diagnosis.

Personally, it forced him to reassess priorities.

"You learn to value the people around you more," Chang reflected.

"You confront your own mortality. You begin to think about how you want to live the rest of your life."

"You gain a better understanding of your limitations and learn to respect them."

For a man accustomed to carrying one of the Government's most demanding portfolios, it has been a difficult lesson. But one he believes has made him stronger.

"It was a tough experience," he said, pausing briefly before adding, "but it was also a very instructive one."

"My advice to anybody is this: “If any cardiac issue is identified, whether through an electrocardiogram or any other investigation, pay attention to it. Keep your appointments. Keep your regular check-ups. You do not want to become complacent."

He noted that many of the major illnesses affecting Jamaicans today can be managed successfully when identified early.

"That is the fatal mistake," he said when asked about people who delay seeking medical attention. "Modern medicine can treat many of the major diseases we face today, but early detection is critical."

He pointed to conditions such as hypertension, pre-diabetes and several forms of cancer, arguing that screening and timely intervention often determine whether treatment is successful.

"If you identify pre-diabetes early, you can begin managing your diet and lifestyle. If hypertension is developing, you can take steps to control it," he said.

"Many cancers can be detected through screening and treated much more effectively when caught early."

"The key is not to delay seeking medical attention."

As both a physician and policymaker, Chang said the experience strengthened his belief in public health education and preventative care.

“Professionally, the lesson is straightforward," he said.

"Early diagnosis saves lives. Modern medicine can prevent many major health events if conditions are identified early and treated appropriately."

For Chang, the message is simple: do not wait for symptoms before taking your health seriously.

"The earlier a condition is identified," he said, "the better the outcome is likely to be."

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com