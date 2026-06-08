JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation’s Conversations for Greatness seeks to empower

Another cohort of 20 celebrated a milestone after successfully completing the Conversations for Greatness (CFG) Online Programme, an eight-week course delivered by the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

Designed to empower individuals to unlock their full potential, Conversations for Greatness is a signature initiative of the Foundation that equips participants with practical tools to transform limiting beliefs, strengthen emotional intelligence, and lead values-based lives. Rooted in the belief that personal transformation can drive positive community impact, the programme fosters deeper self-awareness, accountability, and purposeful living.

The most recent cohort, which ran from late February to April, brought together participants across three streams of classes in an engaging, interactive online environment. Each weekly session combined guided teaching with reflective exercises, journaling, and group dialogue, allowing participants to apply principles such as mindset transformation, paradigm shifts, values-based decision-making, and generative communication in their daily lives.

Despite disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa, which affected schedules and participation, the cohort demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to completing the programme.

Kim Mair, CEO of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, while addressing the graduates at the graduation ceremony, commended them for their courage and dedication. “Each person took a leap of faith, stepping into this journey of self-discovery without fully knowing what it would look like and that in itself is something to celebrate. Even in the face of challenges, your courage to begin—and for many of you, to continue—speaks volumes about your resilience and commitment.” She emphasised that the programme marks the beginning of an ongoing journey. “Conversations for Greatness is not just a programme; it is an ongoing choice. For the rest of your life, you get to decide whether you will live by the tools you have been given.”

Providing insight into the participants’ journey, Nadine Sinclair, Project Coordinator at the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and lead facilitator for the programme, noted that the transformation observed was both meaningful and lasting. “The transformation we witnessed in each participant is exactly why we continue this work. It’s not just about learning the tools but about living them; making conscious choices daily, being accountable, and standing not only in your own greatness, but for the greatness of others.”

Graduate Chanta Nesbitt, described the programme as deeply impactful, crediting the experience and those involved for her personal growth. “I am so grateful—to the Foundation, the facilitators, and my fellow participants—for creating a space of openness, accountability, and growth. The experience has been truly life-changing.” She reflected on the supportive environment that encouraged vulnerability and transformation. “We were able to be vulnerable, to reflect, and to grow together. I have seen meaningful changes in my mindset, my attitude, and even in how I show up in my daily life, my family, and my community.”

As these graduates step back into their families, workplaces, and communities, they do so equipped not just with new perspectives, but with a renewed commitment to lead, to grow, and to uplift others. Their journey is a testament to what is possible when individuals choose to stand in their greatness and extend that possibility to those around them.

The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation offers programmes that inspire personal transformation as a pathway to national development and is encouraging more people to join future Conversations for Greatness cohorts. For information on upcoming courses, interested persons are invited to tune in to the Foundation’s social pages (@jmmbfoundation) or send an email to joanduncanfoundation@jmmb.com.