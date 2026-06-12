Children’s day event lifts spirits of storm-affected students

Western Bureau:

Over 300 students from the Sir Clifford Campbell Primary School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, were recently given a memorable Children’s day treat by the Hedonism II Foundation aimed at easing the trauma caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The event, staged under the Child Month theme ‘Prioritise Our Children's Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future,’ included much-needed positive affirmations, educational giveaways, games, school supplies, meals, and tablet donations.

Fiona McGrowder, executive assistant and community outreach project manager at the Hedonism II Foundation, said the school was chosen because many students continued to face challenges following the hurricane.

"The Hedonism II Foundation chose Sir Clifford Campbell Primary School for Children's Day celebration because a lot of the students are from communities and homes affected by Hurricane Melissa. Some of these students were displaced, and most of them are still traumatised," she told The Gleaner.

Nicola McIntyre, the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) substance misuse prevention officer for Westmoreland, who delivered the keynote address, encouraged the students to value themselves and pay attention to their mental well-being.

She also reminded the students that they could achieve their dreams and encouraged them to practise positive affirmations.

"I am strong. I am positive. I make good decisions," she said, sharing examples of affirmations students could repeat daily.

She also stressed that children should never feel that their voices do not matter, saying that they represent the future.

"They are the future ambassadors. They're the future innovators. They are the future leaders," McIntyre said.

Explaining the philosophy of the Hedonism II Foundation, McGrowder noted that the distribution of positive- affirmation stickers was intended to reinforce these messages.

"The positive-affirmation stickers were given to over 300 students to let them know they are valued and to believe in themselves," she said, noting that several students confidently volunteered to read their affirmations aloud.

The foundation also donated school supplies and surprised selected students with tablets.

"Donating school supplies is critical to us as a foundation. We want it to be an encouragement to the children and a way of telling them education is the key," she said.

Meanwhile, the school’s principal, Natalie Hamilton, described the event as a much-needed boost for students and families still rebuilding after the hurricane.

"Coming out of Melissa, I would still consider it one of our psychosocial support activities because some of them were ravaged by Melissa," she said. "It really made a difference for them."

Hamilton said students remained excited throughout the day’s activities, particularly because every child who participated in games received a prize.

"Hedonism II Foundation really made our children's day memorable. We haven't had anything like that in a long while. They really made the day special for the children," she said.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com