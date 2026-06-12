How to stay safe while travelling during extreme heat

As travellers prepare to set off on summer trips, scorching temperatures lie in wait.

Above-average temperatures could be on the cards this summer, according to forecasters, the El Niño event could bring warmer weather later in the year or next summer. Sizzling temperatures are more than an inconvenience: they can cause heat exhaustion and life-threatening heatstroke.

Travellers can take precautions to stay safe while enjoying their trips.

“The same way that we prepare for more extreme travel in the cold, we should start to consider those tips to keep us safe in the summer months,” said Dr Alexander Azan with NYU Langone Health, who co-directs the Project HEATWAVE initiative.

Before taking off, check the air temperatures for both day and night, as well as the heat index, which takes humidity into account, Azan said.

If temperatures look scorching, stay flexible. Relocate to cooler regions along the coast or at higher elevations. Plan more strenuous outdoor activities, such as hiking or long walks, during the early morning or late evening hours, outside peak heat periods. A midday movie, museum visit or coffee shop break may be more suitable.

Check whether your lodging will have reliable air conditioning and whether the region has had recent power blackouts or brownouts. You can also search for public facilities such as cooling centres, and note key phone numbers to report medical emergencies.

In addition to what you are bringing, think about who you are travelling with. People with certain medical conditions or medications may be more vulnerable to heat while travelling.

“A lot of the prescription drugs that we take for common conditions like high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, they actually interrupt our body’s ability to thermoregulate,” said Ashley Ward, director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University.

Older adults, those who may be pregnant, young children and infants are also especially susceptible — so adjust plans accordingly. Carrying a baby against your body can transfer additional heat, for example.

Pack a reusable water bottle and bring light-coloured, breathable clothing that will keep you cool. Do not forget sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a cooling towel. A portable fan can be useful too, but avoid using it during particularly high temperatures since it will simply blow hot air back at you.

CAR SAFETY

If you are planning a road trip, have your vehicle inspected a few weeks in advance to make sure everything is in good condition, especially the engine cooling system and the car battery. If you will be driving abroad, ask whether the rental car will have air conditioning.

Pack water and snacks to keep passengers and pets energised during the drive and take breaks to hydrate and stretch — but do not leave young children, pets or older adults alone in the car even for a few minutes.

Keep the car as cool as possible by parking in shaded areas and using a windscreen protector. When entering a hot car, turn on the air conditioning but switch off recirculation to prevent stale air from circulating. Roll down the windows slightly, then close them and turn recirculation on once the car starts to cool.

To avoid getting stuck in the heat, do not drive on less than a quarter tank of petrol, said AAA senior automotive manager David Bennett. If you do get stuck and the engine is still running, you can cycle it on and off every few minutes so the air conditioning can continue to cool the car. Do not walk along the side of the road in searing temperatures to search for help; instead, stay in the car or in nearby shade and place reflectors or cones in front of the vehicle. Bring an extra charger that plugs into the car so you can call for help if needed.

Travellers should be mindful of how their behaviour changes on holiday. Spending long hours outdoors, participating in intense activities or consuming more alcohol than usual can increase heat-related risks.

People often get into trouble when they ignore both environmental conditions and the warning signals their bodies are giving them. “They think they can push through. That is a mistake,” Ward said.

During the day’s exploring, employ the buddy system and look out for signs of heat illness, such as feeling dizzy, experiencing nausea or muscle cramps, and sweating with cool, clammy skin. If you or a travel partner start to feel unwell, get to a shaded area and take sips of water while loosening tight clothing.

If symptoms worsen to slurred speech, loss of consciousness, extreme confusion or feeling hot to the touch, seek help immediately. That could indicate something more serious, such as heatstroke.

If extreme heat makes a trip untenable, there are ways to recoup costs. Adding a “cancel-for-any-reason” benefit to your travel insurance can offer partial reimbursement if conditions become too hot. There are also services such as Sensible Weather and WeatherPromise, which reimburse travel and lodging costs for each day a trip is disrupted by rain, heavy snowfall or extreme heat. Customers can add a weather guarantee at extra cost when booking with these organisations’ registered travel and hotel partners.

As temperatures continue to climb, experts say the most important thing holidaymakers can do is listen to their bodies and remain flexible.

By staying aware, taking steps to cool down and adjusting plans where necessary, travellers can help ensure their trip remains both safe and enjoyable.

-AP

File: woman cools

Caption: A woman cools herself outside the Palace of Westminster in London, May 26. AP

File: woman fans

Caption: A person uses a mini electric fan as they wait on a subway platform during a heat advisory in New York, May 19. AP

File: big hats

Caption: Tourists wear hats to protect themselves from the sun as they admire one of the facades of the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, Spain, May 28. AP