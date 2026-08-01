German woman killed in St James crash, July closes with highest monthly road fatalities

A German national was killed in a three-vehicle collision in St James on Thursday as July ended with the highest number of road fatalities for a single month this year.

The name of the 26-year-old woman has not been released.

The crash occurred along the Lilliput main road and involved two private motor cars and a bus operated by the Government-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company.

The police say overtaking improperly on the offside, apparent error of judgment/negligence and “losing control” were among the possible causes of the crash.

Forty-one people died in motor vehicle crashes in July, two more than the comparative period last year, police records show.

The 35 road deaths recorded in June were the second highest for a single month this year while the 17 recorded in January was the lowest.

A total of 187 people have died on Jamaica’s roadways this year, 41 or 18 per cent less than was recorded for the corresponding period last year.

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