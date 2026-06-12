True Pet Food celebrates customers, team members at ‘Inner Circle’ event

True Pet Food recently hosted its Inner Circle gathering of customers, retailers, distributors and team members at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios.

The event offered a fitting platform to introduce new products and to outline the brand’s expansion across the island. It also served to reinforce ties with those most closely involved in the company’s distribution and retail network.

“The Inner Circle was created as an invitation-only event for people including our top customers, who are serious about growing the brand and also helping to grow themselves. We work with them (distributors and retailers) and there’s a lot of marketing that goes behind it; a lot of push and promotions as well, and we have even redesigned their stores. They’ve allowed us to do all kinds of designs outside the stores, and we’ve done displays on the inside, and they’ve seen concrete development and growth, not just with True, but with people who are coming in, who are interested in the pet industry. They have more information to give to them, so this is a partnership between the retailers, the vet clinics, pet stores and farm stores,” said Tina Hamilton-Ashman, senior manager, True Pet Food.

According to Hamilton-Ashman, the initiative was chiefly aimed at sharpening how the brand is presented by those on the front lines — retailers and distributors who interact directly with customers.

“We really needed to tailor our messaging to the people who represented us, to the customers. And so, our retailers are a niche area, where we had to really focus our messaging, because we are very big on education. But what about the people who go to the stores and want to purchase and they have choices? How do they decide? I would rather have True than something else. The people in the stores need to know what to say and they need to understand True; they have to have an idea what our messaging is and why we are different,” Hamilton-Ashman reasoned.

Held under the theme ‘Impact’, the gathering also featured an awards segment recognising the contributions of team members, retailers and distributors.

“The inclusion of the presentation of the awards was really prudent. It’s the first of its kind, and we wanted to reward these individuals and businesses because they’ve put in so much work, and it was just to show how much of an impact they’ve all had on the pet industry in Jamaica,” Hamilton-Ashman noted.

STEADY DEMAND

Medical Disposables and Supplies (MDS), which has distributed True Pet Food for the past two years, hailed the partnership as a growing success. Tricia Dawson, the company’s business development manager, pointed to strong collaboration and shared ambition.

“Our relationship with True started two years ago, and it has grown tremendously. It is one of the business partnerships that we’re most excited about – being a new distributor for the brand. We’ve grown tremendously and we love the collaboration with them. We’re also excited about where the brand is going,” said Dawson.

She added that the Inner Circle reflects the company’s intent to deepen its engagement with partners.

“I think that having the Inner Circle is a real representation of making an impact where True wants to go with the brand. This event is important and it shows our customers that we really are invested in them.”

For retailers, the results have been tangible. St James-based Farm Plus, which has stocked True Pet Food since 2020, reports steady customer uptake and a strengthening relationship with the brand.

“We have a very meaningful relationship with True. We came onboard in 2020 and ever since we introduced the product in the store, it has been a very successful venture. The customers receive it very well,” said the company’s representative Donna Delancy.

“I am proud to see the growth, and it just shows the strides being made in the market.”

At General Foods Supermarket in Liguanea, manager Sheryl Chung notes that the company backed the brand early — and has seen the benefits.

“General Foods Liguanea has been with True from day one. We’ve seen the development compared to the international brands, the impact on the local market as well as the relationship with both the customers and the store. So, we had to support and we’re happy that we supported,” said Chung.

She also described the Inner Circle as a useful forum for collaboration.

“I think that the Inner Circle group is a fantastic idea. It has built a bond even though we are competitors, we connect and we are supporting each other. It also gives us an opportunity to pause and to learn, and to get a refresher on what is great about True and why we should be using it, and what are the plans ahead.”