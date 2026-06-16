Advocates, psychologist welcome potential social media ban for children

The Government’s announcement that it will be exploring the possibility of imposing a social media ban for children age 16 and under is being applauded by child advocates and education professionals, who say it would be a vital step in protecting young people from harmful online content and behaviour.

National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica President Stewart Jacobs lamented what he described as the negative impact that excessive use of social media has had on children's mental health.

“Social media is distracting, creates another form of identity for the child. It also creates another form of instructions given to the child [and] creates another layer of ethics and values that is outside of [our] society.”

Charging that the Government has a responsibility to protect its citizens – “sometimes even from themselves” – Jacobs said his association would welcome a ban on social media for children, noting that many parents struggle to keep pace with the ever-evolving platforms or fail to adequately monitor their children’s online activity.

“It is very clear in our Jamaican society that a lot of our parents are neglecting their children, especially when it comes to those granular things, such as monitoring what they are watching on screen, and who they speaking with and what about,” he said.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton revealed last week that the Government will launch a national consultation on restricting social media access for children under 16, seeking to gauge public opinion on the proposed measure.

He said a study assessing the impact of social media on Jamaicans is nearing completion and will help guide the national conversation on the issue.

A growing number of countries are moving to restrict children's access to social media in an effort to safeguard their mental health and online safety. Australia became the first nation to introduce a social media ban for children under 16 when it passed landmark legislation in December last year, requiring technology companies to implement robust age-verification measures.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom government announced plans to bar children 16 and under from major social media platforms by April 2027. The move is being hailed as a means of taking power from technology companies and putting it in parents' hands.

Taking note of these global developments, Jacobs expressed optimism that Jamaica will soon follow suit, but said it should be accompanied by widespread consultation and education campaigns directed towards children and parents alike.

Child psychologist Dr Orlean Brown-Earle agrees that education campaigns would be critical to any plans to restrict social media use for children, as it is important to get the buy-in from parents.

“Once it's going to involve age limits on social platforms, data privacy protections, and possibly parent training so you can have customised parental controls to block inappropriate content, and help to enforce healthy screen time limits, that is something that we need to do,” she said.

She told The Gleaner that any such move would benefit society in the long run.

“Down the road, it’s gonna cost the Government to provide all the social counselling, assessment, and other services that these children might need if they are not managed and monitored properly,” she said.

The psychologist outlined the mental strain caused by excessive social media use by children, which she said can range from academic challenges to cyberbullying.

“The children who are so absorbed [in social media], they are not necessarily doing the best in school. Then we also have the concern for behaviour. They basically become so addicted to the excessive and unregulated behaviour that they are presenting with depression, … anxiety and, critically, sleep deprivation,” said Brown-Earle.

While welcoming the announcement, child advocacy group Fi We Children Foundation (FWCF) contended that a ban might not be enough to protect children in the digital age.

In a statement on Monday, the group noted that efforts to shield children from online exploitation, harmful content and predatory behaviour are commendable, but meaningful online protection requires a more comprehensive approach.

“Protecting children online requires more than restricting access. It demands strong laws, accountable technology companies, and child-centred digital environments,” it said.

It urged the Government to pursue evidence-based policies that balance child protection with children’s rights, ensuring that any restrictions on social media are accompanied by comprehensive legal reforms and stronger obligations on technology companies.

“Every child deserves a safer Internet – one built for children, not merely one that excludes them,” FWCF said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com