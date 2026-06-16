Cousins says cost of living, not squatting, is Jamaica’s real crisis

Opposition Spokesman on Land Lothan Cousins has hit back at comments by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness that Jamaica's "squatter culture" is hurting the country.

The prime minister was speaking last Friday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wick Hall Estate housing development in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Cousins, who is also the member of parliament (MP) for Clarendon South Western, contends, instead, that the most pressing challenges are the rising cost of living, corruption, inequitable distribution of resources, and inadequate investment in rural communities.

"I've heard some comments... and I found those comments to be most unfortunate, because squatter settlement came about from a law that was passed from the days of Emancipation," he said while addressing supporters at the People's National Party's (PNP) Milk River divisional conference at the Milk River Primary and Infant School on Sunday.

"Our forefathers were not given that fair opportunity to own land in Jamaica, so we had to take land and occupy land that was idle. So for the prime minister of the country to say squatter settlements are hurting Jamaica, when the same squatter settlements are where they go and campaign and beg the people to vote, is hypocrisy," he chided.

Cousins argued that ordinary Jamaicans are being unfairly blamed for circumstances rooted in the country's history. He contended that if the Government truly valued citizens, it would provide greater access to land ownership.

Turning to economic concerns, Cousins said the cost-of-living crisis remains the issue affecting Jamaicans most.

"You know what is hurting Jamaica today? The cost-of-living crisis. Every single one of us who go to the supermarket and go to the market and try to pick up things from the shelves, we are feeling the burden. We are suffering."

He also criticised what he described as political inequity in the allocation of government resources, arguing that communities represented by opposition politicians are often left behind.

He labelled Jamaica as "a country where only a few people are allowed to benefit from the resources of the government”.

“We have to suffer because we support a party that didn't win the election. Look at the roads. It is a crying shame and disgrace," Cousins said.

The MP also targeted the National Works Agency (NWA), arguing that political interference is undermining the agency's effectiveness.

"The problem with the NWA is that the NWA is suffering from political interference," Cousins said. "You cannot have people who go to university, who go to different countries and work and come back with superior expertise, and when they advise you, you override their advice."

He pointed to the deteriorating condition of the roadway along Trenton Road, just outside the NWA's May Pen office, describing it as unacceptable.

Looking ahead to future infrastructure development, Cousins urged the Government to consider a direct route from Coleyville, through Milk River and Alley, towards St Elizabeth as part of any highway expansion project, arguing that it would be more practical and affordable than alternative routes through the Spur Tree area.

He also called for increased investment beyond the Corporate Area, advocating for a more balanced approach to national development and highlighting Milk River Bath and Vernamfield in Clarendon South Western as key projects with the potential to drive growth and transformation.

"Rural Jamaica deserves their fair share of development opportunities. We need our fair share of resources. We pay taxes like anybody else," Cousins declared.

He said residents would not remain silent while being denied opportunities and resources.

"We are not going to sit down idle and have you deprive the people of what is rightfully theirs," he said.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com