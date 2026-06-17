Golding: Diaspora should help run Jamaica, not just fund it

WESTERN BUREAU:

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling for the Jamaican Diaspora to be formally integrated into the nation’s governance structure, arguing that their expertise and resources should be harnessed at the highest levels of decision-making, including serving on boards.

“I know, for example, that public boards would benefit by your participation, and I would encourage mechanisms to be established to facilitate your presence and participation on public boards in the country,” he said while addressing the opening of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday.

“There are over 100 of them (public boards), and they cover a wide array of very important activities. This is a way you can contribute to the governance of the nation without the need for any new legislative arrangements,” he added.

Golding’s remarks serve as one of the clearest calls in recent years for the formal inclusion of diaspora members in the decision-making architecture of the State beyond traditional investment and remittance channels.

He further argued that the skills, global exposure, and professional experience of Jamaicans abroad represent an untapped governance resource at a time when the country is seeking improved efficiency and stronger institutional performance.

Golding said the diaspora’s role is already foundational to Jamaica’s stability, describing overseas Jamaicans as both the country’s strongest economic support system and its most reliable social safety net.

“Yes, you are the most important source of Jamaica’s foreign exchange supply, with higher net foreign exchange earnings than any other source,” he told the delegates.

“And not only are you a source of foreign exchange, but you are de facto the most important social safety net that keeps Jamaica and Jamaican society on an even keel.”

He said the presence of hundreds of diaspora delegates at the conference reflected a readiness to deepen their engagement beyond symbolic participation, urging policymakers to match that willingness with formal pathways into governance.

Golding also noted that Jamaica must move beyond viewing the diaspora solely as contributors from afar and instead treat them as partners in shaping national policy, institutional oversight, and development planning.

Golding’s call comes at a time when Jamaica is seeking to expand its diaspora engagement framework amid growing reliance on remittances and overseas investment flows while also facing persistent challenges in public-sector efficiency and service delivery.

He also acknowledged the long-standing tradition of the biennial diaspora conference, which he said has become a critical platform for connecting Jamaica’s global community to national-development priorities.

Florida-based diaspora delegate David Harrison was receptive to Golding’s position but said more information is needed about how appointments are made.

"I'm not sure how that would work because I would need more information, you know," said Harrison, a real estate developer who pointed out that there are many persons in the diaspora who are professionals in several fields and could bring valuable perspectives to government boards.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com