Gaming machine operators will no longer be required to transition from Pulse technology to SAS-compliant machines within a prescribed timeframe, following a policy adjustment announced by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC).

The change, revealed by Executive Director Timar Powell during the commission's latest stakeholder engagement session in Westmoreland on Saturday, is aimed at responding to concerns raised by industry participants and providing operators with greater flexibility in meeting future technology requirements.

Rather than mandating a transition to SAS-compliant machines by a specified deadline, the commission's primary requirement will be that all gaming machines are capable of communicating with its forthcoming Central Monitoring System (CMS).

"What the Commission requires is information at the machine level," Powell explained. "Once the CMS is operational, every machine must be connected to that system."

To achieve compliance, operators can explore two options. They can either upgrade to SAS-compliant machines or install compatible adaptation devices that enable existing Pulse machines to connect to the CMS.

Powell further announced that, effective August 1, the BGLC will no longer process new applications for gaming machines that cannot be made compliant with the CMS technology. This policy adjustment provides operators with additional time to procure and install the necessary adaptors while ensuring they are prepared for future licensing periods.

The commission said it remained optimistic about the rollout of the CMS and is working closely with consultants to ensure the system meets the needs of the industry and regulators alike.

"We fully anticipate the CMS being operational in the near future," he said. "We are working with consultants to ensure that the system we procure is fit for purpose, scalable and future-focused,” Powell said.

“Our objective is to minimise disruption to business operations while providing the information necessary to regulate the sector effectively and efficiently going forward."

While announcing the technology-related policy changes, the BGLC also used the stakeholder engagement session to encourage gaming machine operators to regularise their operations by obtaining the necessary licences ahead of enhanced enforcement activities across the island.

Powell reiterated the commission's commitment to ensuring compliance within the gaming sector and warned unlicensed operators of impending enforcement actions.

"We advise all gaming machine operators to take advantage of this particular period to get licensed with the commission so that you are operating legally," he concluded. "We have a robust enforcement team and robust enforcement plans which will be rolled out in short order and will be very inconvenient for those who are found operating outside the law."

Powell also noted that the policy adjustments announced during the session were informed by feedback received through previous stakeholder engagement sessions, underscoring the commission's commitment to maintaining open dialogue with industry participants while advancing its regulatory objectives.

The stakeholder engagement sessions form part of the BGLC's ongoing efforts to provide regulatory updates, support compliance and foster collaboration across Jamaica's gaming sector.