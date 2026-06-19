CHINA WATCH - Trump nominee pledges hard line on scamming, drugs and Beijing in Jamaica posting

President Donald Trump’s nominee for United States Ambassador to Jamaica has pledged to strengthen security cooperation with Kingston, intensify efforts to combat lottery scamming and drug trafficking, and push back against China’s growing influence in the Caribbean if confirmed to the diplomatic post.

Appearing before the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, Kari Lake outlined what she described as four key priorities for her tenure, placing security cooperation and strategic competition with China at the forefront of her agenda.

Lake, a former television journalist and current nominee to head the US Embassy in Kingston, said she would work closely with the Jamaican Government to dismantle transnational criminal organisations, disrupt narcotics trafficking networks, and combat lottery-scamming operations that continue to target American citizens.

“Jamaica is also a key security partner,” Lake told senators, noting the island’s role in regional anti-narcotics initiatives and broader law-enforcement cooperation.

She said strengthening security ties between the two countries would be among her top priorities if confirmed.

Lake also delivered a pointed warning about China’s expanding economic footprint in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, arguing that Beijing’s investments in ports, infrastructure and other critical sectors carry long-term strategic implications for the United States.

“Countering China’s growing economic influence less than 500 miles from our shores” would be one of her principal objectives, she told the committee.

According to Lake, the Chinese Communist Party has made significant investments across the region that extend beyond economics and into matters of national security.

“In a region this close to the United States, those efforts are not just economic, they are strategic,” she said.

She added that she would work to ensure that Jamaica continues to choose “transparency, sovereignty, and partnership with the United States” rather than dependence on countries whose interests do not align with those of Washington.

Beyond security concerns, Lake pledged to advance American economic interests in Jamaica and strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

She noted that bilateral trade in goods exceeded US$3 billion in 2025 and highlighted Jamaica’s importance as one of the United States’ largest trading partners in the Caribbean.

Americans account for more than 70 per cent of visitors to the island, while thousands of Jamaicans work annually on American farms and in businesses across more than 35 states.

Among the trade issues she identified was Jamaica’s long-standing restriction on US pork exports, which she said she would seek to address while encouraging greater American investment in the island.

Lake also underscored the importance of disaster preparedness and hurricane resilience, particularly as Jamaica enters another hurricane season following severe storms in recent years.

She said protecting the tens of thousands of Americans living in Jamaica and the roughly two million US citizens who visit annually would be a core responsibility of the embassy.

Seeking to underscore her personal connection to the island, Lake told senators that she has visited Jamaica numerous times over the past 35 years and honeymooned there with her husband.

“Yes, Jamaica has beautiful beaches, but it’s the incredible Jamaican people whose warmth, resilience, and deep pride in their country that kept us going back,” she said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Lake would assume responsibility for managing one of Washington’s most important diplomatic relationships in the English-speaking Caribbean at a time when security cooperation, migration, trade, and geopolitical competition are increasingly shaping US engagement in the region.

Lake’s nomination comes more than a year after the departure of former ambassador N. Nick Perry, a Jamaican-born American politician who served as Washington’s top diplomat in Kingston from 2022 to January 2025.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com