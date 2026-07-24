NHF’s EduCare offers $25 million in grants to healthcare students

The National Health Fund (NHF) is inviting eligible healthcare students to apply for its 2026 EduCare Grant, marking the seventh year of an initiative that has helped Jamaican students overcome financial challenges on their journey to becoming healthcare professionals.

Applications are now open for the programme, which will provide a total of $25 million in grant funding this year to assist students with their tuition fees.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Since its launch in 2020, EduCare has supported more than 200 students pursuing careers across Jamaica's healthcare sector, helping them to complete their studies and transition into the workforce.

"As the programme enters its seventh year, the NHF remains committed to assisting students whose financial circumstances could otherwise prevent them from completing their training,” said NHF Chief Executive Officer, Everton Anderson.

“We continue to support Jamaica's healthcare system through initiatives like EduCare, which are aimed at building the country's future healthcare workforce. We believe strengthening Jamaica's healthcare system begins with investing in the people who will deliver care across the island."

The programme is open to Jamaican nationals enrolled full-time at accredited local tertiary institutions in accredited programmes. Applicants must have completed at least two years of study and maintain a passing GPA in accordance with their institution's grading requirements and must demonstrate financial need.

Funding is available to students pursuing a range of healthcare disciplines, including medicine, nursing and pharmacy, as well as high-demand fields such as dentistry, public health, physiotherapy, radiology and nutrition.

Interested students may download the application form from www.nhf.org.jm/educare-grant. Completed applications must be submitted by e-mail to educaregrant@nhf.org.jm no later than the application deadline.

Interested applicants may visit www.nhf.org.jm to learn more about the NHF EduCare Grant. Persons may also contact (876) 906-1106 for further information.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.