Four days of culture and history at Charles Town Maroon festival

The 18th International Charles Town Maroon Conference and Festival opens today in Portland under the theme ‘Resilience: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, and runs until June 23.

What began in 2009 largely as an academic gathering — with Maroon culture and entertainment on the periphery under the leadership of the late Colonel Frank Lumsden — has evolved into a major showcase of Maroon history and culture, drawing visitors from across the world.

Saturday is billed as ‘Taino Day’ and ‘Comm-Unity Day’. Proceedings begin early with Yucahuna Kachi Areito, a Taino ritual that includes connecting with animal relatives, the lighting of the sacred fire, the celebration of the life-force energy of the male spirit of fertility, and the singing of Yamaye Taino songs, among other elements.

From ritual to recreation, the day broadens out to include treats for the elderly, children’s games, a domino tournament and six-a-side football. Health services will also be on offer, including blood-pressure and blood-sugar checks, screenings for sexually transmitted infections, prostate and cervical examinations, and optical services. Government agencies will maintain a presence through information booths hosted by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Social Development Commission.

On Sunday, the hypnotic sounds of drums will echo across the hills surrounding Charles Town from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. during the Charles Town Drum Fest in the Asafu Yard. Jamaica Drummers United, Legendary Culture Club, and the Charles Town Senior and Junior Drummers and Dancers will display their virtuosity. The day’s programme also features rhythm and sound therapy, a Kumina workshop, a West African dance workshop, and a West African drumming workshop.

Patrons may remain for the glow and crackle of the ‘Bun Fyah’ at the River Park, from 7 p.m. to midnight, with performances by Ras Padam, Sizzla and Turbulence. Also slated to appear are Akinsanya, Insence, Jqula, Ras Shadai, Tasengue, Mama G, McKada, Vania Colors, Pepita X, 1Journey, Watatamtam, Abena Mystic, Sashone, Boom Dawn, Crazy Target, Yungg Muta, the Portland Nyabinghi Centre, Jungle King, the Drummers Collective, Moustafa Reds, Mwalimu, Bongo Shem, Linval, Calbert, and the Charles Town Maroon Drummers and Dancers.

The mood shifts on Monday to ‘Academic Day’, with presentations from local and international scholars, researchers, cultural practitioners and community leaders addressing indigenous knowledge, Maroon history, resilience, heritage preservation and sustainable futures.

The festival culminates on Tuesday with Ancestor Quao Victory Day, marked along the shores of the Spanish River and in the Asafu Yard. The observance features formal ceremony and pageantry, including the setting of the ancestral altar, greetings to the ancestors, tributes to Captain Quao, and presentations by Maroon leaders. Drumming, dancing, singing, poetry, Taino storytelling and mento music are also on the programme. The day honours Captain Quao, who led the Windward Maroons to victory over the British in 1739 — a triumph from which the community of Charles Town emerged as one of Jamaica’s five principal Maroon settlements.

Across the four days, the ‘Charles Town Camp-In’ offers various accommodation packages, including tent rentals, space-and-food options and a four-day special. Tents are also provided for food-village booth rentals — a fitting arrangement for a festival where cuisine is a central attraction.

“One of the highlights is undoubtedly the food. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy authentic Maroon cuisine prepared by our renowned Asafu Yard magical chefs, whose culinary skills have delighted visitors from around the world,” the organisers say.

“Come and savour traditional favourites, including authentic jerked chicken and wild hog, escovitched fish, curried crayfish, run dung, fresh vegetables, bammy, roti, rice and peas, blue draws. Visit the Ital Sacred Space Kitchen at the Riverside Kitchen, where you will find delicious vegan offerings, including wraps, natural juices, herbal drinks, sips, and much more.”

The event also offers opportunities for rest and restoration, with professional massage services —including sports and Swedish massage — alongside aromatherapy and stretching techniques, all set against the soothing backdrop of the Buff Bay River.

“Whether you’ve been drumming, dancing, hiking, camping, or simply need a moment of relaxation, our wellness team is ready to help you unwind,” the organisers also say. “Come for the culture, stay for the healing.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com