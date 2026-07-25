Víctor Gómez Loque | The Dominican Republic should join CARICOM

As Jamaica and the wider Caribbean continue to attract attention from across the world, many are interested in the next step of the region’s development. Students enrolled in the Oxbridge Institute for Advanced Studies have sought to weigh in on what should be the region’s focus in the years to come.

How is the Caribbean’s largest economy still outside its most important regional organisation? For years, politics has stood in the way of the Dominican Republic joining the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). While the concerns surrounding Haiti cannot be ignored, this factor alone should not endlessly postpone the opportunity for the Dominican Republic to join the bloc when it could strengthen the entire region.

CARICOM exists to promote economic integration, cooperation, and a shared market among its member states. Yet, one of the Caribbean’s strongest economies remains excluded from it. According to the World Bank, the Dominican Republic had a GDP of approximately US$124.3 billion in 2024, a population of 11.4 million, and an economic growth rate of 5.0 per cent, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean. This success is not just a national achievement; it is an opportunity for regional progress.

Benefits for the Region

A stronger Dominican presence in CARICOM could expand the regional market, encourage private investment, and potentially strengthen manufacturing across the region. Businesses would gain access to a larger customer base, while regional supply chains could become more resilient by relying less on imports from outside the bloc.

The Dominican Republic is also a leader in the region for tourism, welcoming around 10 million visitors annually. Greater cooperation could promote multi-destination tourism, improve transport links and create new opportunities for neighbouring islands to benefit from shared tourism growth.

The Elephant in the Room

The most challenging obstacle to achieving this goal has never been economic; it has been political. Relations between Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain strained, and Haiti’s membership in CARICOM has complicated discussions about Dominican accession. However, Haiti is currently facing an unprecedented political and economic crisis.

According to the World Bank, Haiti’s economy contracted by 4.2 per cent in 2024, continuing years of economic decline. There is no question that CARICOM should continue supporting Haiti, but it can do so more successfully by providing the Dominican Republic a seat at the table.

A Gradual Approach

To allay any lingering concerns, the Dominican Republic should approach accession talks with CARICOM through a phased, soft-launch strategy, rather than pursuing immediate and full membership of the bloc. The country should first deepen political roots by participating more closely in regional initiatives and strengthening collaboration on security and trade. Building trust first, through these efforts, makes it easier for economic integration to follow.

The Caribbean’s future depends on greater cooperation, not greater division. Welcoming the Dominican Republic into CARICOM through a phased approach would not weaken the organisation; it would strengthen it. Sometimes the best way forward is not to wait for every disagreement to disappear, but to begin building a future where cooperation becomes the solution.

Víctor Gómez Loque is a student at The British International School of New York. He is interested in the intersection of international commerce and politics.