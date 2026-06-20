GoFundMe set up to help Jamaican man’s recovery

TORONTO: An organisation that supports many Jamaican international students in Ontario has established a GoFundMe to help a student pay the costs incurred from a critical medical situation.

Paul and Jacqueline Barnett, vice-president and president of the Community Support for Black International Students (CSBIS), are raising funds to help Najay Gayle, 24, recover from a rare medical emergency that has left him with more than $60,000 in medical bills. They are seeking to raise $70,000 to help cover his medical expenses.

Just weeks ago, Gayle was living a normal, healthy life when he was suddenly struck by a severe illness. What began as flu-like symptoms rapidly escalated into a life-threatening medical crisis that resulted in extreme pain, severe weakness throughout his limbs, and a temporary loss of mobility, they said in a GoFundMe statement.

After weeks of tests and consultations with multiple specialists, doctors determined that a combination of viral infections had triggered rhabdomyolysis — a rare condition that causes the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue and can lead to serious complications.

They said Gayle spent nearly two weeks in hospital and almost a month fighting this illness. “Thankfully, he is now on the road to recovery and is working hard to regain his strength and mobility. While significant progress has been made, he continues working toward a full physical recovery.”

Invaluable community member

Gayle, a Manning’s School alumnus, graduated from Mohawk College’s Computer Systems Technician – Networking programme in 2022.

"I am thankful to God for preserving my life and for the incredible support I have received throughout this journey. One of the greatest lessons from this experience has been witnessing the love and kindness of community. Although recovery has been challenging, I remain hopeful and committed to moving forward one day at a time. I am deeply grateful for every prayer, message, and act of generosity. Your support allows me to focus on healing, rebuilding my strength, and looking forward to the future,” says Gayle.

He worked as a systems administrator with KPMG Canada for three years, and as a crew trainer and shift manager at McDonald’s Canada previously.

Paul Barnett noted that, as a Jamaican national residing in Ontario, Najay was not eligible for provincial health coverage and did not have insurance available to cover the extensive medical care he received. As soon as students receive letters from their post-secondary institutions that they have completed their studies, their healthcare plans associated with specific insurance providers ends.

After graduation, eligible former international students may apply for a postgraduate work permit to work in Canada for up to three years, or for permanent residency to stay in Canada permanently.

It is that liminal space between graduation and waiting to hear from the federal government about their application that has left many former students, like Gayle, without the Ontario Health Insurance Plan or other insurance plans.

Instead of focusing solely on healing, he now faces medical bills exceeding $60,000 — an overwhelming burden created by circumstances completely beyond his control.

“Najay came to Canada in 2019 and was among the very first students supported by CSBIS. Over the past six years, he has become an invaluable member of our community, known for his hard work, resilience, kindness, and willingness to help others. Those who know him can attest to the positive impact he has had on countless lives,” said Paul and Jacqueline.

They said, for more than six years, Najay has called Canada home, building meaningful relationships, contributing to his community, and supporting others through CSBIS and other organisations such as the Jamaica Foundation Hamilton and ACTS Community Worship Center Hamilton, and more.

Financial Burden

Gayle is co-founder of AIDE Services, where he helps lead the company's vision, strategy, and creative direction, providing digital media, branding, website development, and communication solutions for businesses and community organizations.

Since 2020, he has served as media director at ACTS Community Worship Center in

Hamilton and currently serves as a youth leader, helping to mentor and develop the next generation.

He is also an active member of CSBIS and serves as website and social media director for Jamaica Foundation Hamilton.

“Today, we have an opportunity to support Najay in the same way he has supported so many others. Every donation, regardless of size, will go directly toward helping cover his medical expenses and easing the financial burden created by this unexpected crisis. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and networks would make a tremendous difference.”

Thanking in advance everyone for their generosity, compassion, and support, the couple said: “Together, we can help Najay focus on what matters most — his recovery, his future, and a return to the life he was building before this illness.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-najay-gayle-on-his-road-to-recovery