Spark deadline pushback - Morgan  declares ‘speed without quality is not success’ 

The completion date for phase one of the SPARK (Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network) programme has been officially revised from the end of 2026 to March 31, 2027, says Works Minister Robert Morgan, who stressed on Wednesday that the administration is prioritising quality and comprehensive infrastructure — such as installing water and sewer utilities alongside repaving — over rushed, short-term patching.

“I know that people want the work done quickly. So do I, but speed without quality is not success,” said Morgan as he made his contribution to the 2026-2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

The minister pushed back against criticisms of SPARK and outlined that several road projects are far advanced.

He was making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Wednesday, June 17.

Morgan said the J$45-billion programme, including a dedicated J$5-billion allocation for water infrastructure, represents the largest coordinated investment in community and main road rehabilitation in Jamaica’s history.

“To those in communities where SPARK work has already begun, I ask for your patience. I know that construction is disruptive. Dust, detours, uneven surfaces and delays are real inconveniences and I do not minimize them. But the work is coming to completion and when it is done you will have a road built to last, not just patched to survive another rainy season, but built to endure,” he said.

Morgan assured residents whose roads have not yet been addressed that work will eventually reach their communities.

“Every constituency has a baseline allocation. The work is advancing. And we are determined that the roads delivered under SPARK must be roads that perform better and last longer,” he said.

The minister said the roads selected under SPARK were not chosen in secret and that the allocation of resources was not arbitrary.

Based on road-length assessments, Jamaica’s measured road network is approximately 26,050 kilometres, comprising about 21,037 kilometres of local and community roads and roughly 5,014 kilometres of main roads.

“The challenge is vast and the government has had to design a programme that is national in reach, fair in distribution and disciplined in execution,” he said.

Speaking about the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project, Morgan said it is designed to respond to traffic pressures in a serious and lasting way.

“The project is being executed under a design-and-build arrangement managed by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company and represents one of the most significant transportation investments currently underway in Jamaica,” he said.

The minister noted that the original cost of the project has been revised from US$274.5 million to US$354.26 million to accommodate an expanded scope and enhanced engineering requirements.

However, he said the project is now 80 per cent complete, with a workforce of 526 persons, 87 per cent of whom are Jamaicans.

“The Montego Bay bypass is 85 per cent complete. The Long Hill bypass is approximately 50 per cent complete. Works along West Green Avenue are approximately 45 per cent complete, while Barnett Street has reached approximately 30 per cent completion,” he said.

Addressing the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), which spans Clarendon, Manchester, St Andrew, St Thomas and Portland, Morgan said the project is approximately 98 per cent complete.

“All major sections under Parts A and B are open to the public, while remaining segments are substantially complete and moving toward final completion,” he said.

The project, he said, has delivered reconstructed roads, upgraded drainage systems, water infrastructure and fibre-optic ducting.

editorial@gleanerjm.com