Adrianna Laing is safe and not missing, says JCF in dismissing social media claims

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is refuting claims circulating on social media platforms that teenager Adrianna Laing is missing.

The clarification came from the JCF in a statement on Sunday.

Head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, stated that Laing is safe and currently under the care of an appointed guardian.

It was indicated that a coordinated support and intervention effort is ongoing and involves the police, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA), and the Jamaica Crisis Support Charity.

The public is being asked to refrain from sharing unverified information and to direct any relevant queries to the St Elizabeth police.

Laing, 16, is a burn survivor whose story of recovery captured national attention.

The development comes after social media posts emerged alleging that men identifying themselves as police officers took the teenager from her residence, sparking concern and speculation about her whereabouts and well-being.

Laing, who is scheduled to graduate from Maggotty High School on Thursday, survived the 2022 house fire in Springfield, Westmoreland, that claimed the lives of her seven-year-old twin siblings, Jayden and Jorden Laing.

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